A post displaying a pic of strong young ladies grinding hard in the medical field is setting social media ablaze

In the snap, the gorgeous women donned their scrubs and protective gear with huge smiles on their faces

Social media users admired the lovely ladies and asked many questions about the huns and their areas of specialisation

A pic posted of a group of four beautiful women in the medical field is setting social media ablaze and inspiring many peeps.

In the photo, the brilliant women rocked their scrubs, stethoscopes and protective gear, looking ready to take on the field.

One of the babes in the pic, @KemoTseki__, said they were actually students.

The young lady’s Twitter post was captioned:

“Black women in medicine.”

It’s wonderful to see women grinding hard in the medical field and taking the profession so seriously.

Here is the inspiring post:

Netizens were curious about the snap and asked the future medics many questions about why they wore scrubs of different colours.

Other tweeps were just proud of the women for working so hard.

Briefly News has compiled a list of top reactions:

@mashoto_ asked:

“Can you please explain why you wear shoes that have plastic?”

@InkosiJeso was curious:

“I want to know, entlek, who specialises in what, and what form of medicine do they individually practice?”

@TeddyWest_SA admired the huns:

“Black excellence.”

@simprad remarked:

“That's great, ladies. Well done. Kindly get together to share thoughts, ideas and visions on how best you can influence our healthcare systems to be more preventative than curing. One currently goes to see doctors to get painkillers, antibiotics, and so on to cure them.”

