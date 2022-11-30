One beautiful woman who founded a company focused on helping ladies grow and enhance their businesses cannot wait to expand her company

The lovely hun, who is the CEO of Women Network Africa, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for how far she’s come with the organisation

Social media users commended her for the work she does and encouraged her to keep reaching higher

One lady who started a company focused on helping businesswomen network is proud of how far her company has come.

The lovely babe is the founder and CEO of Women Network Africa, a company focused on helping ladies network and grow their enterprises.

@Tebo_Mphahlele posted on Twitter about how grateful she is to be running the noble company, with her tweet reading:

“Founder and CEO of ‘Women Network Africa’. So grateful to God for trusting me with this vision. Can’t wait to implement it across the continent.”

Many netizens commended the beautiful young woman for the excellent work she does.

@ketla_pta said:

“Love this for you! Congrats, sis.”

@kabelomoseane is impressed with her:

“And I’m so proud of how you’re handling the vision.”

@Rbius_Dips added:

“That's why I love you. You work hard and smart.”

@owamgovender reacted:

“Super proud of you, Tebogo. Thank you for listening to God. Keep going. We've got you.”

@Nokuzola_SA wrote:

“You're doing great, sis. I'm so proud of you.”

