A dedicated marine engineer has taken to the socials to speak about the power of smiling

Posting pics in a LinkedIn post, the lovely lady opened up about the importance of staying positive even during tough times

Her sentiments inspired many social media users who commended her resolve and positivity

A hard-working marine engineer has taken to social media to post about the power of smiling through adversity and about people being their own cheerleaders.

Monica Nancy Candny is one positive marine engineer. Image: Monica Nancy Candny/LinkedIn.

The determined woman, who works at the Royal Caribbean International in Florida, took to LinkedIn to open up about the power of staying positive through challenging situations.

Monica Nancy Candny’s post read:

“Keep the smile on, no matter how tough it becomes. Motivate yourself because no one can do it better than you.”

Social media users admired the hard-working engineer’s positive energy, commending her in the post’s comment section:

Ubong Okokon John said:

“You are smart.”

Folarin Bisoye Peace wished her well:

“Of course, stay safe. Journey mercies, always.”

Gideon Nii Adjei Mensah added:

“Great! Go higher.”

Bright Atakora wrote:

“My one-time crush. I pray we meet one day.”

Graeme Exelby remarked:

“Go, Monica. Please continue to give it your best. When tough times come, step back and ask yourself, ‘what is the best thing to come out of this situation?’ Good luck.”

Daniel Akuoko is wowed:

“Hi, Madam. I am really inspired. Well done.”

Emily Lily agreed with her:

“No matter how hard and tiring life is, keep smiling because the road is chosen by oneself, and life is lived by oneself. Don't always complain that you are not happy.”

