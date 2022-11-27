Zozibini Tunzi has posted about an event she attended where she gave a keynote address speaking about the 16 Days of Activism campaign

The former Miss Universe noted that while it is important to support the campaign, being cognizant of gender-based violence (GBV) should go beyond the 16 days

Social media users were inspired by her and commended the 29-year-old for standing against GBV

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Zozibini Tunzi has taken to Instagram to post about the World Food Programme’s 16 Days of Activism event she attended, where she gave a keynote address about the importance of standing against violence affecting women and children.

Zozibini Tunzi stands against violence affecting women and children. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

The former beauty queen noted that while it is essential to denounce the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), activism around this issue should go beyond the 16-day campaign.

Zozibini’s post read:

“I had the privilege to give a keynote at the World Food Programme’s 16 Days of Activism UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“This is always a challenging period because while I am happy that we get to speak about and denounce the abuse of women and children, what happens after the 16 Days?

"How do we ensure that we prioritise the safety of women and children every day and not just tick a box of this period every year to say we did it?

“If you have a moment, do take a listen to some of what I had to say.”

Social media users commended the former Miss Universe’s support of the 16 Days of Activism campaign and her passion for raising awareness about GBV:

Dipuokeikelame said:

“How I love this young woman. She's such an activist. Always advocating for women and children. Her voice and thoughts are healing.”

Opalescenatural added:

“You are so powerful. Keep up the great work!”

Tuliposwa reacted:

“Love you, Zozi. You keep making us proud.”

Have a look at the post:

Government sets aside R13 billion to tackle GBV in South Africa, citizens unimpressed

In another story by Briefly News, the National Treasury has put forward R13 billion to end gender-based violence in the country.

Day two of the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide got underway in Midrand on 2 November.

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities minister in the presidency said the government has also increased care centres.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News