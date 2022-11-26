The Premier of KwaZulu Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has urged members of the community to join hands with law enforcement to curb gender-based violence

She made these sentiments in Umlazi, Durban, while ushering in the 16 days of activism for the no violence against women and children campaign

Dube-Ncube added that it was disturbing that recent police reports by Police Minister Bheki Cele showed that GBV had increased in Umlazi and Inanda

DURBAN - The Premier of Durban, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, ushered in the 16 days of the no violence against women and children campaign by urging community members to play their part in stopping GBV.

Dube-Ncube said if the communities play a part, it would be possible for law enforcement to help stop GBV.

According to TimesLIVE, she added that it was concerning that GBV was rife in Umlazi and Inanda following a recent report by Police Minister Bheki Cele for the July to September period.

"It hurts us very much that the two townships are still the hotspots of abuse against women and children. Today we take a stance to reverse this bad reputation."

The Premier also revealed that recent statistics released showed that abuse is most likely to happen in public spaces such as trains and buses. She added:

"So not only are women unsafe in public, our homes are no longer places of refuge where we can feel safe and sleep soundly. As if this was not enough, women are not safe in public transportation."

Dube-Ncube condemned the abuse of a matric pupil who was assaulted and threatened. News24 reports that the premier visited the pupil and assured her that she would receive the necessary assistance from the provincial government. She said:

"We are very disturbed about the assault of the 19-year-old female learner who was assaulted after she finished writing her isiZulu matric paper. The provincial government is providing all the necessary assistance, including psychosocial support for the young girl and her family."

