President Cyril Ramaphosa brought to light the issues surrounding sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe in the UK

During his state visit with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Ramaphosa touched on important issues affecting SA

The president’s recent remarks earned him the praise of some citizens, while others weren’t too impressed

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa used his state visit to the United Kingdom to bring to light issues surrounding sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed Zimbabwe's sanctions during his state visit to the UK. Image: Leon Neal

Speaking following his visit abroad with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Ramaphosa said he discussed the readmission of Zimbabwe into the Commonwealth. SABC News shared a clip of the president's comments.

“We also advocate for sanctions to be lifted, and we’ve argued that the sanctions that have been imposed on Zimbabwe have a collateral impact, a negative impact on us as South Africa.

“As the Zimbabwean economy is weakened Zimbabweans flow to our own country and exacerbate the challenges that we are having with regard to unemployment and health services,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s remarks earned him the praise of some citizens, while others weren’t too impressed. Here’s what some citizens had to say:

Toni Nchabeleng said:

“Good for raising such an important point on an international platform.”

Kashton Luvins posted:

“Even if the sanctions are lifted Zimbabwe will remain the same and they will always come to SA in huge numbers.”

Kevin Mwadzura commented:

“Well done Mr President we will always love you, keep on the good work.”

Tshepo Walker wrote:

“He is Pushing his own agenda. we must ask ourselves what in it for him to benefit.”

Sthembiso Mathenjwa stated:

“The first person to raise the issue while dining and having fun.”

Giyani Vincent added:

“They are using him to regain Zimbabwe.”

According to All Africa, Zimbabwe pulled out of the Commonwealth while under the rule of former president Robert Mugabe in 2003. However, the country has since decided to reverse its decision.

