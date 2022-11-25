President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended himself against critics who said he was gallivanting in the United Kingdom and left the country in the dark

The president explained that his UK state visit was part of his job, and he left the country in the hands of ministers

South Africans are not happy with his explanation and still feel that he should have stayed and solved the country's many issues

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has not taken kindly to his critics who have accused him of having fun times during his state visit to the United Kingdom while the country battles loadshedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained that his recent UK state visit was part of his work as a statesman. Images: Justin Tallis & Aaron Chown

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa held a media briefing on Thursday, 24 November and explained that while he would have wanted to be in the country, going to the UK was part of his job.

However, South Africans are not convinced by this explanation and are adamant that he was gallivanting in the UK and was there for his enrichment.

"Ramaphosa was gallivanting, showing off. I’m sure he made some deals to enrich himself. “Comrades pot” needed a top-up after this . It’s very expensive to be a comrade," said @lorettadans.

During his press briefing from South Africa House in central London, the president acknowledged that he was aware that citizens felt abandoned by him, reported TimesLIVE. Ramaphosa added that the country was left in the hands of ministers who should be allowed to do their jobs too.

Ramaphosa explained that his work entails putting South Africa on the map and securing investments for the country. He explained that his work is also supported by ministers and travelled with four ministers to the UK.

The president added that he previously cut trips short when the country experienced terrible loadshedding, but he was also criticised for abandoning trips that could have benefitted the country, reported EWN.

Here's what South Africans are saying about Ramaphosa's UK trip:

@DJSMITHSA said:

"Your job is making sure the country runs very well, not you running away from your country's problems because you are part of the problem in SA."

@ConcernedOwen said:

"He is right, his job is to be a sellout."

@Disney52 said:

"Sorry, your job is serving the people who voted you in. Your job is to ensure water & power supply; safety from crime so people can do their jobs. Your job is to ensure economic growth so your people can have jobs & provide for families while growing the economy. Not overseas dining! Wake up"

@PersonInZA said:

"Obviously, it doesn’t occur to his uselessness @CyrilRamaphosa that the way to encourage foreign investment is to provide an environment that inspires confidence. Rampant corruption and an insecure power grid don’t tick any boxes. And he never does anything anyway, so there is no difference."

@LDK7771 said:

"Shame Cyril...did we strike a nerve? You're clearly feeling guilty about something. Maybe because you are the president of a country that is in the garbage bin."

@brian_roos said:

"It’s his job to ‘gallivant’ while the country is bleeding. That’s a great job, then."

Floyd Shivambu berates Ramaphosa for following the British royal family’s dress code, says the EFF would never

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is being harshly criticised for his state visit to the United Kingdom. The president was in the UK for a two-day state visit and spent some time with King Charles III.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu is the latest person to jump on the bandwagon criticising Ramaphosa's time in the UK.

In a Twitter post, Shivambu referred to Ramaphosa as a colonial subject who was given a dress code at a banquet held by King Charles in honour of the president. The Red Berets deputy went on to say that his party members would never do such a thing.

