President Cyril Ramaphosa can't catch a break from being criticised by the Economic Freedom Fighters' leaders

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu insulted Ramaphosa for following the Royal family's dress code at a banquet hosted by King Charles III

Jacob Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi also jumped on the bandwagon, but Mzansi quickly shut him down, reminding him Zuma once wore the same

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is being harshly criticised for his state visit to the United Kingdom. The president was in the UK for a two-day state visit and spent some time with King Charles III.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been mocked for wearing a red sash at a banquet hosted by King Charles III in his honour. Images: Lefty Shivambu & @thepresidency/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu is the latest person to jump on the bandwagon criticising Ramaphosa's time in the UK.

In a Twitter post, Shivambu referred to Ramaphosa as a colonial subject who was given a dress code at a banquet held by King Charles in honour of the president. The Red Berets deputy went on to say that his party members would never do such a thing.

Shivambu was not the only one to call out Ramaphosa for his choice of attire. Former President Jacob Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi questioned Ramaphosa's outfit.

Manyi asked why Ramaphosa was dressed in a red sash which he referred to as a band, stating that he understood the meaning of the blue royal sash.

"I know there's something called Royal Blue. What does the red band mean? A serious & honest question," wrote Manyi.

South Africans were unhappy that Manyi shaded Ramaphosa and pointed out that Zuma also wore a red sash during his state visit with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Here are more reactions to Shivambu and Manyi's comments about Ramaphosa's red sash:

@samued5r said:

"EFF leaders literally going out of their way to pay PREMIUM for an entirely unnecessary colonial wardrobe from Europe and then whining about the president acceding to the protocol of his host on a visit. Hilarious!"

@TboozeSA said:

"Last thing you should be worrying about because you’ll never be the government. There’s no hope of that ever happening. The way things look, your partner DA has a better chance than you."

@MashuduBusta said:

"And how will that change the price of bread for South Africans? You guys went to London to wine and dine with colonial masters a few years ago because it suited your agenda at the time. Now you are here making noise over just embracing one’s culture. Please man!"

Source: Briefly News