King Charles III is hosting his first state visit as a king, and Cyril Ramaphosa is the honoured guest

Ramaphosa, Naledi Pandor and other government officials attended a lavish banquet thrown for them in the UK

SA was shocked by the opulence of the event and bemoaned Ramaphosa for living large while during loadshedding

Cyril Ramaphosa at a banquet thrown in his honour in the United Kingdom. Image: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Cyril Ramaphosa is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) with his delegation at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The UK has spared no expense in giving them a lavish welcome and recently threw Ramaphosa an extravagant banquet.

Pictures from the fancy event were posted on social media by the office of the presidency, and there's a short video circulating of the affair.

South Africans took to social media to express their disappointment with Ramaphosa for flaunting his grand trip while half of the country was in darkness.

Netizens were mostly concerned about the loadshedding crisis and said sorting that issue should be top of the president's priorities.

@eugene.zeelie said:

"Yet here we are, sitting in darkness. Lovely innit."

@charlesphiliplouismount wrote:

"The magic is gone now that Lilibet is gone."

@ditse.tebogo commented:

"You know our country is in a good and bad spot. Everyone wants to be close to us. But the ANC is not maximizing this."

@user138684979 suggested:

"Ramaphosa must come to turn on the power it’s been hours now."

@tebatso_tt asked:

"Please come back with Diesel ka di 25L bottles. They said something about Eskom and no money."

@realconradvn added:

"I hope something good comes from this, not just more opportunities for ANC corruption. We pray that they put the people first for once."

@zenbu777 commented:

"Must be looking for more gold, is my guess. Lucky Mbeki wasn't there, he would have ravaged the whole bottle. "

