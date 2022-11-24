Zweli Mkhize has taken his campaign for president of the African National Congress on the road

The former health minister popped into Katlehong in Ekurhuleni to deliver a keynote address at the Bertha Gxowa Memorial Lecture

Mkhize will be going head to head against President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC's top position at the party's elective conference in December

EKURHULENI - Former health minister and African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize's bid for the ANC's top position has taken him outside his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize travelled to Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, where he delivered an address at the Bertha Gxowa memorial lecture on Wednesday, 23 November.

The former health minister was accompanied by other ANC politicians, also vying for the top six positions in the ruling party, who are endorsing Mkhize's campaign to replace the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to SowetanLIVE, the presidential hopeful used his keynote address to touch on several issues that have made headlines over the past week. This includes the Constitutional Court ruling that Chris Hani's killer should be released and the Supreme Court of Appeals judgements that former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole was irrationally granted. The court ruled that Zuma had not completed his jail term and should be returned to Escourt Correctional Centre.

Mkhize complained:

"Chris Hani's killer is taken out and president Zuma is taken in. That’s painful.

The former health minister, who resigned amid allegations about stolen public funds, also touched on the lack of suitable leadership in South Africa. Mkhize claimed that there was a widening gap between the ruling party and South African citizens, which is an issue that should be addressed. The ANC presidential hopeful also called for a resurgence of honest and upright leaders, EWN reported.

Dr Zweli Mkhize will be contesting for the position of ANC president against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's national elective conference, which will begin on 16 December.

South Africans react to Mkhize's campaign hitting the road

Some citizens think Mkhize is fighting a losing battle as Cyril Ramaphosa is a shoo-in for the ANC presidency.

Here are some comments:

@DesireTablai claimed:

"This 'arrogant' one is persistent."

Sampson Mamphweli commented:

"Too little too late. His campaign has always been on a tribal ticket. He won’t make it."

Craig Benjamin asked:

"Is that all he has? What about all the suffering citizens under his very own party and colleagues?"

Jacques Koning stated:

"The cadres at Digital Vibes can't wait for him to get behind the steering wheel."

Jeffrey Hlompho Mpolawa added:

"He is going to quit along the way. We all know that he is fighting a losing battle and campaigning with empty pockets is just a waste of time."

Matshiane Samsam questioned:

"Who is Zweli Mkhize ? What happened when he was a minister of health? And what will happen when he is President? The answers are there only if you think."

Yusuf Ismail joked:

"I'm sure Digital Vibes will assist in communicating your campaign."

