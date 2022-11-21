Angie Motshekga is the acting president of South Africa, while President Cyril Ramaphoa is in the UK

South Africans are questioning why Deputy President David Mabuza isn't taking on the position

Social media has been abuzz with lots of conspiracy theories, jokes and suggestions for Motshekga week at the helm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will don the hat of the acting president while Ramaphosa is on a state visit overseas. The turn of events has raised red flags for South Africans.

Angie Motshekga is taking over as president from Cyril Ramaphosa while he is away, causing South Africans to wonder where David Mabuza is. Image: Samson Ratswana, Presidency of Algeria & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The popular Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux posted an image of Motshekga, asking the question on everybody's mind: Where is David Mabuza?

South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes, conspiracy theories and concerns about the deputy president's absence. Some funny citizens even made suggestions for changes Motshekga could make.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This is what Mzansi had to say:

@mys_Tree asked:

"Mam @Angie_Motshekga ,please fix Eskom while he’s away."

@Lawulisehlathi5 said:

"She must fire Jamnandas before Ranko comes back."

@Rene_Lost_It requested:

"Can we have 27 December as a holiday Mam Angie?"

@Sabzzzen claimed:

"He's stuck in traffic again."

@molebana added:

"Under the bed , he’s scared for his life. This random accidents are scary."

President Ramaphosa's official state visit to the United Kingdom

President Ramaphosa is currently on an official state visit to the United Kingdom at the invitation of King Charles III and will return on Friday, 25 November.

According to IOL, Ramaphosa's UK visit tis one for the books because he South African president is the first head of state to be hosted by the newly crowned British king.

President Ramaphosa is expected to hold talks with newly appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sanak on a variety of bilateral, continental and global issues.

This is not the first time the basic education minister has taken over the helm of the court for the president. In July 2021, Motshekga took the divers seat while Presidnet Ramaphosa attended the funeral of Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.

David Mabuza accident: Saps open culpable homicide case after deputy president’s car crash that left 1 dead

In another matter, Briefly News reported that Deputy President David Mabuza's motorcade was involved in a fatal accident that left one of his security dead and two others seriously injured.

According to TimesLIVE, the accident happened when Mabuza travelled between Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Sunday, 20 November.

The publication further noted that SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a tire of one of the supporting vehicles burst, causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News