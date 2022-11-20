A police officer who was on deputy president David Mabuza's protection detail died after a car he was travelling in burst a tire and veered off the road

Mabuza was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when the accident occurred

Reports suggest that the South Africa Police Service has opened a culpable homicide case to investigate the accident

MPUMALANGA - Deputy president David Mabuza's motorcade was involved in a fatal accident that left one of his security dead and two others seriously injured.

One of deputy president David Mabuza's security guards died following a car crash.



According to TimesLIVE, the accident happened when Mabuza was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Sunday, 20 November.

The publication further noted that SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a tire of one of the supporting vehicles burst, causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

Three officers who were in the vehicle were seriously injured, with one declared dead on the scene. The other two were rushed to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention. The statement read:

"Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention."

Eyewitness News further noted that a case of culpable homicide had been opened at the Middelburg police station, and further investigations will be conducted.

Meanwhile, SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola sent his condolences to the deceased's family and friends.

"The management of the SAPS are saddened by the death of one of its members."

