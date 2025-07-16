The discovery of two infant bodies in Gauteng within days of each other has sparked a police investigation

Gauteng – Two devastating incidents involving the deaths of infants have left communities in Boksburg and Etwatwa reeling with grief and disbelief. In less than a week, a foetus was discovered abandoned on a busy roadside in Boksburg CBD, while a newborn was found dead inside a stormwater drain in Etwatwa. These discoveries sparked outrage, sorrow, and urgent calls for justice and support for struggling mothers.

Boksburg Tragedy: Foetus Abandoned in CBD

On Tuesday, 9 July 2025, residents in Boksburg CBD made a shocking discovery when a lifeless foetus, estimated to be around four months old, was found abandoned at the corner of Leeuwpoort and Joubert Streets. The discovery was made around 3 pm, prompting immediate intervention from the Boksburg SAPS.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the foetus appeared to have been deliberately discarded in a public area. Authorities have launched an investigation and confirmed that forensic examinations are underway to determine the exact cause of death and whether the foetus had been born alive.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Rina Mahlangu, a nearby resident and one of the first people at the scene, shared her emotional reaction.

“At first, I thought it was a broken doll or garbage. But when I got closer, I saw it was a tiny human being. My heart broke instantly. I screamed. I don’t think I will ever forget what I saw. No one deserves to leave this world like that.”

The incident has since gone viral on local social media platforms, sparking conversation about the hidden struggles of young and vulnerable mothers and the lack of adequate support systems for those in crisis.

Etwatwa Horror: Newborn Retrieved from Storm Drain

Just three days prior, on Sunday, 6 July 2025, emergency services responded to another harrowing scene, this time in Etwatwa, near Rholihlahla Primary School. A newborn baby boy was found deceased in a stormwater drain along Gauteng Street shortly after 7:20 pm, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS).

A rescue team from the local fire station successfully retrieved the baby’s body. Despite paramedics being dispatched swiftly, the infant was already deceased by the time of their arrival. The South African Police Service (SAPS) was called to the scene and has since opened a case, while the baby’s body was transported to a local pathological facility for further investigation.

The motive behind the abandonment remains unclear, but authorities are considering all possible angles, including mental health issues, socioeconomic challenges, and a possible concealment of pregnancy.

SAPS Appeals for Information

The police have reiterated their plea for information from the public in both cases. Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All calls will remain anonymous.

As the investigations continue, Gauteng communities are left mourning the loss of two innocent lives and questioning how many more might be suffering in silence.

