The body of a newborn baby was discovered at a dumping site in Mjejane near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga

Authorities said they could not immediately confirm the baby’s gender due to the condition it was found in

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the inhumane act and urged the community to help trace the culprit

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

An infant's body was found at a dumping site in Mjejane near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

A community was left distraught after the body of a newborn baby was discovered at a dumping site in Mjejane near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga on 7 July 2024.

SAPS probes infant's death

The provincial SAPS said the woman who stumbled on the little body alerted the authorities, and medical personnel confirmed that the newborn was deceased. Spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi told Briefly News that medics could not immediately confirm the baby’s gender due to the condition the body was found in:

“Police have since instituted an investigation surrounding the child's death. Currently, police cannot confirm if the child was dumped alive or dead.”

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the inhumane act and urged the local community to help the police trace the person behind the newborn’s death:

"If parents feel that they do not need their children, they [should] rather give them up for adoption than compromise their lives."

North West police discover missing baby Keamogetse Setshego

Briefly News previously reported that North West police uncovered the remains of a baby that went missing five years ago.

Little Keamogetse Setshego and her mother disappeared from Kabe village near Mahikeng in 2019.

One of the five suspects arrested in connection with their disappearance led officers to the infant's location.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News