Three people lost their lives in a head-on collision on the N17 between Trichardt and Bethal in Mpumalanga

Provincial authorities told Briefly News that it was unclear what caused the crash between a taxi and a light delivery van

Two of the deceased were reportedly travelling in the minibus taxi, while the third was in the light delivery vehicle

Three people lost their lives in a crash on the N17 between Trichardt and Bethal in Mpumalanga. Image: Mpumalanga's DCSSL/Supplied

Three people were burnt beyond recognition in a head-on collision on the N17 between Trichardt and Bethal in Mpumalanga.

Authorities probe deadly N17 crash

Provincial authorities said it was unclear what caused the crash between the taxi and a light delivery van on 6 July 2024; however, an investigation was underway. The provincial Safety Department’s Moeti Mmusi told Briefly News that two of the deceased were travelling in the minibus while the third was in the delivery vehicle.

The department’s MEC, Jackie Macie, urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the province’s roads as traffic was expected to increase ahead of schools reopening:

"Drivers must play their part by obeying the rules and being vigilant every time they sit behind the steering wheels. Most crashes are avoidable; all that is needed is due diligence on all road users."

Mzansi saddened by N17 crash

Many Facebook users who commented on the Briefly News post about the accident were devastated by the accident.

Royal Enhle said:

“A spiritual cleansing must be done in such roads.”

Felix Kali commented:

“This is terrible, oh my God ”

Botho Sasa MamaSethu Mahlangu added:

“Umngani wami ne partner yakhe [My friend and her partner] lost their lives in this accident ”

Memoterry Nyakus Chifumpus Memoterry stated:

“Eish, so sad.”

Mzilikazi Omnyama Cho said:

“Until when??? People are driving carelessly; RIP to those who lost their loved ones.”

