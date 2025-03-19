Two separate incidents of police officers' driving misconduct in Standerton and Middelburg, Mpumalanga, have been reported

A recently surfaced video online showed a Standerton cop seemingly asleep behind the wheel of a state vehicle he had crashed

In the Middelburg case, an officer allegedly drove the state vehicle he was using into another motorist and fled the accident scene

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, said the two incidents involved a Brigadier and Warrant Officer

MPUMALANGA — It's all happening in Mpumalanga after a report of a drunk officer and a video of another, more senior one, after he crashed into a wall.

In the first case, a recently surfaced video of a Standerton police officer after he crashed a marked state vehicle into private property, made the rounds online.

Brigadier, Warrant Officer mishaps

The @VehicleTrackerz X page posted the clip, filmed by horrified onlookers.

"A drunk police officer was recorded after losing control of the state vehicle and hit the wall in Standerton. The officer blacked out after the incident," read the caption of the material posted on Thursday, 6 March 2025.

The incident reportedly happened four years earlier, on Thursday, 20 February 2021, with newer information from Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, indicating he was a senior policeman.

Ndubane told Briefly News the brigadier at Standerton police station was later dismissed for unrelated misconduct.

"According to the information, the member was dismissed for other offences. He passed away in 2024," Ndubane told Briefly News.

In the 65-second X clip, onlookers can be heard exclaiming as they assessed the damage after the officer's disastrous accident.

One of them is heard saying:

"Hayi, suka! Dis nie lekker om ander swart mense te raporteer nie. Nee, no way, whoo! Jerr, die man is in kak."

Translated in English, the narrator continues to speak in a surprising tone, indicating it wouldn't be nice to report a fellow Black person.

She later adds:

"Yhoo, nangu umuhlolo wethu (what a surprise!)"

At the time, it was reported that the incident had occurred in the early morning hours while the officer was intoxicated.

Police management later refuted that the officer was intoxicated, chalking the accident down to a medical condition, temporarily causing automatism.

"This medical attack was unknown to him and he has never before suffered from it," said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

Responding officers to the incident found him unconscious before using another key to open the door and rendering assistance.

Police also opened a reckless and negligent driving case.

In the second incident, Ndubane told Briefly News a Middelburg Warrant Officer was arrested for drunk driving and reckless and negligent driving on 15 March.

A hit and run charge was also added after the officer, using a state vehicle, drove into a Ford Ranger at the corner of Cowen Ntuli and Wes streets at about 7pm.

Ndubane said the officer fled and the private vehicle driver pursued him. While pursuing, the civilian called Middelburg police to report the incident.

"The complainant followed him onto John Magagula Street and caught up to him before he reached the Middelburg police station. The responding officer, another warrant officer, quickly established that the [offending officer] worked at court as a bailiff," said Ndubane.

"The officer attending the scene switched off the state vehicle, and he noticed that the member was under the influence of liquor. A few beers were found inside the state bakkie. The member was arrested, and taken to Middelburg Hospital for his blood to be drawn [and tested]."

