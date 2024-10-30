Global site navigation

South Africa

Cape Town Police Van Overturns, Lands on Roof in Gordon’s Bay Canal

by  Tshepiso Mametela 2 min read
  • Two police officers overturned the state vehicle they were driving in, landing the car on its roof into a water canal in Gordon's Bay
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of 30 October 2024, and the officers were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries
  • At the time, the state van was driving along Lancaster Road, and cops have since opened a reckless and negligent driving case
  • Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told Briefly News the cause of the single-vehicle crash was still the subject of an investigation

Gordon's Bay police van crashes in single vehicle collision
A police van in Gordon's Bay crashed into a canal in Cape town, landing on its roof. Images: @Abramjee
GORDON'S BAY — A state vehicle landed on its roof when two officers crashed in a single-vehicle collision in Cape Town on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

It is unclear how the accident happened after the vehicle overturned and rolled into a water canal in a Gordon's Bay neighbourhood at about 3am.

Cop van overturns, lands on roof

Western Cape police told Briefly News they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

"A reckless and negligent driving docket was opened after [one of the officers] lost control of the vehicle [and crashed]," police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

The officers were driving down Lancaster Road at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries as a result.

"They were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."

2 US citizens, 1 police officer killed

In related news, Briefly News reported a fatal head-on collision involving a police van and a double-cab bakkie near Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, killing an officer and two US nationals while leaving one person seriously injured.

Dullstroom police spokesperson Constable Romeo Mashego confirmed to Briefly News that the accident happened on the R540 road on Thursday afternoon.

He said first responders found three people ejected from their vehicles — both Toyota Hilux makes. One person was responsive, and paramedics stabilised him and rushed him to the hospital in a critical condition.

Source: Briefly News

