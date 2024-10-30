A Gauteng family filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education after their child was burned in a science lab

The nine-year-old boy allegedly obtained a dangerous chemical which was left unguarded in an unlocked school lab

The incident happened during a school event, and the burns permanently damaged his hearing in one ear

A primary school child's ear was burned after playing with a dangerous chemical from the school lab. Image: Hill Street Studio

GAUTENG — The Gauteng Department of Education is facing an R8 million lawsuit after a seven-year-old boy lost his hearing from a dangerous chemical at school.

7-year-old burnt in lab

The Citizen reported that the incident occurred at the Phororong Primary School in Khutsong in the West Rand. Onkarabile Thobowa was at a school-hosted colouring event when they ran out of paint. Onkarabile and 25 other pupils went to the school's laboratory to search for paint.

They found a chemical they mistook for paint and started smearing one another with it. However, they sustained injuries, and while the 25 children sustained minor injuries, Onkarabile was severely injured. One of his ears sustained permanent damage, and he has been fitted with a hearing aid.

Family to sue Department

The family opted to use the department because it saw how it was unwilling to take responsibility for the incident. Beauty Thobowa, the child's mother, said their legal representatives sent the department a letter of demand. She believes that if the department had intervened and had taken her son to get quality medical care, his hearing would not have been damaged.

She blamed the school for forgetting to lock the science laboratory and has not received help settling the medical bills, even though she is unemployed.

