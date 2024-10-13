MacG made some disparaging remarks about Nkosazana Daughter in July 2024, and she has not let it go

The musician was a subject of discussion on MacG's Podcast and Chill as he made speculations about her personal life

Nkosazana Daughter has taken legal action against MacG, and people shared thoughts on her mission

Nkosazana Daughter wants to meet MacG in court. The host of the Podcast and Chill made some damning declarations about the father of the musician's child.

Nkosazana's Daughter wants to take Mac G to court after he made speculations that Sir Trill is not her real baby daddy. Image: @macgunleashed / @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Online users shared their thoughts about Nkosazana's daughter's legal pursuit against MacG. Podcast and Chill fans defended their fave.

MacG get sued by Nkosazana Daughter

According to Sunday World, MacG is the subject of a lawsuit by Nkosazana Daughter after the podcast host said her child's biological father was not Sir Trill. In response, she has reportedly opted to try to sue him for R13 million. According to South African law, damages for defamation have been between R200 000 and R500 000.

What you need to know about MacG and Nkosazana Daughter

South Africa discusses MacG lawsuit

Many people commented that they do not think the courts would agree with her and agree with the amount of damages she seeks. Read people's hot takes about MacG vs Nkosazana below:

@IsmailAbramjee commented:

"The highest amount ever ordered for damages arising from defamation in South Africa is R500 000. The average amount of damages varies between R200 000 to R500 000."

@mmxo35 wrote:

"'Allegedly' goes a long way. She must bring DNA results too, a win-win situation for Sir Trill or Master KG, whoever is the father/"

@Mohlamatsi1 was on Mac G;'s side:

"He said allegedly and rumour so many times on the first clip."

@LadyTee_Maimane said:

"Are you sure?. There's a cap to these things, you know."

@HemeraWoods asked:

"I understand wanting to sue, but R13 million? Iyooh."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni argued:

"Didn't they put a disclaimer, Kanti? R13 million is a lot of money, especially for Mag and Nkosazana. They need to stop playing. And keep doing what they do best."

@jabieMpelaa speculated:

"He said “allegedly, “ AND that’s what I heard …. So it’ll end up emoyeni."

MacG surprises SA by siding with DJ Maphorisa amid drama

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa has the backing of popular DJ and podcaster MacG after he seemingly defended him.

On the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG and his co-hosts Sol Phenduka and The Ghost Lady spoke about DJ Maphorisa and the allegations of being an Amapiano gatekeeper, which have resurfaced.

After Samthing Soweto spoke out when Amalanga Awafani snubbed him despite having his vocals on the song, DJ Maphorisa was dragged online. He ranted and exposed the Isphithiphiti album maker, saying he is hypocritical.

