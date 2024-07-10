Famous podcaster MacG shocked Mzansi by revealing on his show that he has a crush on singer Nkosazana Daughter despite being married

Social media reaction: Many users felt his public confession was disrespectful to his wife, sparking debate on social media

While some criticised MacG for his comments, others downplayed the significance, saying it’s just a harmless crush

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Shuu, MacG never holds back any information, even if it's about his crush. The famous podcaster recently revealed that he has a big crush on singer Nkosazana Daughter.

MacG has revealed that he has a crush on Nkosazana Daughter. Image: @macgunleashed and @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

MacG talks about his encounter with Nkosazana Daughter

Podcast & Chill host MacG shocked Mzansi when he revealed that he has a crush on Nkosazana Daughter despite being married. The star made the comments during a recent episode of his show.

Speaking in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by popular blog MDN News, MacG said Nkosazana took his breath away from the first time he met her. The podcaster added that he thinks the podcaster is beautiful inside and out.

Mzansi weighs in on MacG's confession

Social media users felt MacG should not be talking about crushing on Nkosazana Daughter on a public platform because that is disrespectful to his wife.

@Yolly16680 said:

"Now why would a married man say such things? these are the things he should be saying about his woman, only her!"

@TwaRSA26 wrote:

"MacG's wife knows that she looks 10x better than nkosazana So I don't think it'll be a problem."

@Nthabeemaringa added:

"Y'all need to stop taking it personally in the comment section; it is just a crush, hawu. It's not a big deal futhi don't trust anything that you see or hear on social media, people are here for the moolah, nothing more."

@Lethabo4991 said:

"This is disrespectful to his wife. As a wife how do you trust someone who openly say this "

MacG accuses Tyla of joining the Illuminati

Briefly News previously reported that Podcast & Chill host MacG is still convinced that there is a force behind Tyla's overnight success. The media personality raised his concerns again during a recent episode of his show.

Tyla's global recognition and success are not sitting well with some people. Many have questioned her success and accused her of being an industry "plant".

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News