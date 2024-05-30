Lungile Duma, famous for playing Zithulele in the Showmax telenovela, married the love of her life and shared stunning wedding pictures on social media

The luxurious ceremony, attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues like co-star Samkelo Ndlovu, showcased the beautiful bride and her husband

Social media users, including Samkelo Ndlovu and other fans, congratulated Duma on her new journey, praising her stunning look

Congratulations are in order for popular actress Lungile Duma, who married the love of her life. The actress, famous for playing Zithulele in the Showmax telenovela Adulting, shared stunning pictures from her big day on social media.

‘Adulting’ actress Lungile Duma recently tied the knot. Image: @lungileduma

Source: Instagram

Lungile Duma shares pictures from her wedding day

Halala! Lungile Duma is officially off the market. The Adulting actress shared stunning pictures on her page that gave fans a glimpse of her wedding day.

Taking to Instagram, the beautiful bride shared pictures alongside her man. The lux wedding ceremony was attended by the actress' family, friends and industry colleagues, including co-star Samkelo Ndlovu. She captioned the post:

"I said I Do 25/05/24…..Becoming Mrs Mahlangu."

Fans congratulate Lungile Duma

Social media users congratulated the actress on her new journey. Many couldn't get over how stunning the bride looked.

@samkelondlovu said:

"What a beautiful celebration it was - for the most beautiful makoti "

@mpumimops commented:

"Wow, you’re absolutely stunning ❤️"

@kwanele.xx wrote:

"What a gorgeous bride!! Congratulations mama "

@mp_designers added:

"You looked stunning Mrs Mahlangu congratulations"

@_bornonthethird said:

"Congratulations Mrs Mahlangu and welcome to the family! ❤️"

elle_sishi' wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️ congratulations sisi you looked stunning."

Thembinkosi Mthembu shares picture of his girlfriend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actor Thembinkosi broke many girls' hearts on social media after he posted a picture of his longtime girlfriend.

Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu became a hot topic online after he announced that he had landed a role in an upcoming telenovela series on 1Magic. The Shaka iLembe star recently had many female fans in tears when he posted a picture of himself and his longtime girlfriend on his Instagram stories on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News