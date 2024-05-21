The Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu broke many hearts of his female fans after he shared a picture of himself and his girlfriend

The star posted the picture on his Instagram story, mentioning that they were celebrating their 7th anniversary

A Twitter (X) user reposted the picture on their page, sharing how heartbroken they were after seeing Thembinkosi's post

‘Adulting’ Star Thembinkosi Mthembu posted a picture of him and his girlfriend. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

The South African actor Thembinkosi broke many girls' hearts on social media after he posted a picture of his longtime girlfriend.

Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu celebrates seven years with his longtime girlfriend

Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu became a hot topic online after he announced that he had landed a role in an upcoming telenovela series on 1Magic.

The Shaka iLembe star recently had many female fans in tears when he posted a picture of himself and his longtime girlfriend on his Instagram stories on Sunday, 19 May 2024. The star mentioned in the story that they were celebrating their 7th anniversary together.

The screenshot of the post was reshared by one of Mthembu's female fans @MazikodeThah on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Not Thembinkosi Mthembu posting his girlfriend. Aybo Mvelase what about me?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Thembinkosi's picture

Many social media users reacted to the picture of Thembinkosi and his girlfriend. See some of the comments below:

@Motsumi_Mellow said:

"Now ya'll are left with us."

@21gtrk wrote:

"That’s a very short woman."

@nunurai_ responded:

"Yohh never trust a man."

@Khumalothando19 commented:

"They're not married, you still stand a chance."

@Cocimd mentioned:

"Its things like these that ruin my day!"

@beingnthaaa tweeted:

"Not this man breaking our hearts."

Shaka iLembe blasted for nakedness, BCCSA comes to the show's defence: "Nakedness is in a cultural context"

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe got one viewer angry after seeing bare-breasted cast members.

The series, which has a rich line-up of local talent such as Nomzamo Mbatha and Senzo Radebe, tells the story of the historical figure, Shaka Zulu and has rich Zulu cultural themes.

