Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu bagged himself yet another acting role

The Adulting star is said to be joining an upcoming telenovela that is set to premiere on 1Magic

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela announced the news about Mthembu scoring an acting gig

Thembinkosi Mthembu bagged a new acting role on 1Magic upcoming telenovela. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

The Shaka iLembe actor keeps on bagging the bag and does it so effortlessly. The star previously opened up about how landing the role on Shaka iLembe meant for him.

Thembinkosi Mthembu bags a new acting role

The passionate actor has made headlines after he and Wiseman Mncube opened up on Podcast and Chill about how they lost their loved ones. Recently, the star bagged a new acting role, which he will be joining.

He secured the gig of Tshedza Pictures production, which is set to premiere on 1Magic. Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela announced the news on Twitter, and he wrote:

"Thembinkosi Mthembu in new show. Thembinkosi has scored role on another Tshedza Pictures production. He stars in the new telenovela coming to 1Magic."

Fans congratulate him

Shortly after Phil Mphela shared the news, many netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages for the star. See some of the responses below:

@odedanilo wrote:

"Always booked and busy ke lo and we will watch all them . Such a talented gent."

@Nthabi_Live said:

"He is in his bag Sana, love to see it."

@morutwana mentioned:

"Thembinkosi has someone's n*des at Tshedza! I kid, I kid! Congratulations to him. Always a pleasure seeing him on my screen."

@thandomasanabo complimented:

"Thembinkosi and Wiseman deserve to be booked and busy… they are a pleasure to watch."

@SamkeloS___ praised:

"This man is good at what he does, I want to see him in other roles."

@lebo_lily shared:

"His Ancestors don't sleep yeses!!! Guy is booked and busy."

@Senoamad1 said:

"This man deserves it. Him & Wiseman are my favourite actors currently. Talent in abundance."

Shaka iLembe receives a standing ovation

Briefly News covered the reactions from Shaka iLembe's season finale, where many viewers praised the series for its excellent production.

The show was criticised when it first aired but soon became one of Mzansi's most-loved series. The publication also revealed viewers' predictions for the storyline in Season 2.

