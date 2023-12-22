Talented actor Loyiso MacDonald has landed a new role on a show slated to premiere in February

The show will replace 1Magic's The River , and according to Phil Mphela who told Briefly News, more familiar faces will be added

Fans of the actor are excited to see him back on our small screens, and many are anticipating a fire performance

A new show is set to replace ‘The River’, and Loyiso MacDonald is part of it. Image: @loymacdonald

As the curtains close on The River, South African television powerhouse Tshedza Pictures has already begun shooting a show that will take its place.

Loyiso MacDonald's big return

According to Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela, the talented actor Loyiso MacDonald is part of the show that will be taking The River's slot on Mzansi Magic.

The show will premiere in February 2024 and by the look of things, there might be more familiar faces added to the show. As per Phil's post, which reads:

"Loyiso MacDonald bags new role. Former The Queen star is returning to your screens in the new telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures set to replace #TheRiver1Magic."

Phil Mphela told Briefly News that more familiar faces are expected to be announced in due course.

"I wouldn’t know about how the audience will receive it. But it is a telenovela."

Mzansi excited about Loyiso's return

Excited fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the small screen, with many expecting an outstanding and dynamic performance, as always.

@PrincessSkhu said:

"One thing about Tshedza and Bomb productions is they are loyal to their staff shame."

@chipunzaamandat asked:

"Is Mandla N, by any chance, cooking something for us? At least with him, we guaranteed new talent."

@SibaWilson noted:

"I hope we can see different faces in that Telenovela. Ferguson films and Tshedza are so good in recycling faces."

@zethembe07 joked:

"God is good all the time, this marks my return to watching TV."

@itsKhutsoR94 said:

"The best actor in South Africa. I wish this guy, Pallance Dladla, Sdumo Mtshali and Bongile Mantsai, could team up in a South African-produced thriller."

