Rapper K.O has accomplished a lot within his time in the entertainment industry. Recently, the star's 8-part documentary premiered on BET in October 2023.

K.O reflects on his music career

Recently, Ntokozo Mdluli, popularly known as K.O, has been making headlines as he released a new banger, Thatha, featuring Daliwonga.

The star also reflected on his music career on social media. Mdluli shared a lengthy post on his Twitter (X) page about his journey since he came into the limelight.

He wrote:

"Watching my career in real time might give the impression that this sh*t easy. Easy to undermine the fact that I came out hot wt the group, took off as a solo act, fell off and got hated for a min, did the impossible when I came back and obliterated the skeptics.

"I’m humbly in an island of my own if we talking longevity and career span in the game. RIP #Mega. You don’t have to agree, your disdain changes nothing. Happy holidays."

Fans shower K.O with love

Shortly after Ntokozo shared the post, many fans flooded his comment section:

@OfficialMagigi wrote:

"Most of the people wrote you off on SR2 and mina personally I love that album. Tracks such as Ghetto Episode, SA Rising, above the water you the real G."

@jawawa95 commented:

"Powerful."

@mongz_h shared:

"There was just something about We Rolling that stood out for me and you knew would be unstoppable. Thee most consistent."

@Mabanzer_GTi mentioned:

"To me you're second Great after Linda, no one comes close to you guys."

@njabulo_lunga replied:

"Mr Cashtime! You’ve indeed set the bar high, and please keep up the good work."

@NiphoDbn responded:

"The most consistent and one of the best in the game."

K.O set to open 1st new multi-purpose retail store

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Caracara hitmaker recently announced on his Instagram page that he will open his first new multi-purpose retail store.

K.O posted a picture of himself inside the big building, which will be his store and also mentioned that the store will be opened in December 2023 and that it is located in Rosebank.

