Veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo's acting was placed under the radar when an appreciation post was shared on X

The post opened the floor to a huge debate on his acting skills after the X user shared that Rapulana does not get appreciated enough

Some peeps felt as though his acting is underwhelming, and many think the weak storylines he gets give attributes to that

Mzansi peeps think Rapulana Seiphemo is not yet deserving to be called a legend. Image: @RealMrumaDrive

Rapulana Seiphemo, a seasoned actor, garnered attention for his stellar performance when an accolade was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Seiphemo lauded for his acting

The post by user @RealMrumaDrive sparked some positive reactions from fans when he said people do not appreciate the talented thespian enough.

"We don't appreciate him enough. What a legend."

The actor's career dates from the 2000s, when he worked on various productions like Generations, then returned to act on Generations: The Legacy, The Queen, Gangster's Paradise, Tsotsi, How to Steal 2 Million and many more.

Mzansi gives Rapulana his flowers

Agreeing that the actor is very versatile and a good performer, some people said he nailed his character on Generations as Tau Mogale, that the name has never died down.

@BBK29_

"Even today, we call him TAU."

@mdeezy_tdk9707 said:

"Since our childhood he is on my TV screen. Big up to this legend."

@Guyu_Maxakadzi shared:

"Jerusalema best movie he gave us."

@JazzyThamza said:

"Even now he is giving us exceptional performance."

@Oteng_Lamola said:

"One thing I respect about this guy is that he went to school for this career. As in a whole degree."

Some negative peeps disagree with the legendary status

Some peeps felt as though his acting is underwhelming, and many think the weak storylines he gets give attributes to that.

@PabloMntambo97

"He's a terrible actor... But also a legend for outlasting people who are actually good actors."

@JoshuaRamoshaba argued:

"Maybe it's because he's been recycled too much in entertainment industry. He can feature in three different programs, and still keep the same character and the costume."

@buhlelatha said:

"He’s forever getting the easiest roles."

@ElRhythms

"I respect him but he was cast wrongly in all the characters he portrayed. You cannot be Tau in every role."

