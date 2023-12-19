Focalistic recently claimed during an interview that he is the best rapper in South Africa at the moment

His assertion was met with disagreement from Mzansi fans who took to social media to express their views

The debate sparked lively discussions online, highlighting differing opinions about Focalistic's self-assessment in the South African rap scene

Focalistic recently claimed that he is the best rapper in South Africa at the moment. The star made the sentiments during an interview.

Focalistic declared himself the best rapper in South Africa. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Focalistic on the best rapper in SA

Popular Mzansi musician Focalistic gave himself some flowers. The star was recently asked to name the best rapper in Mzansi and his response shocked everybody.

Speaking in a trending video shared on Instagram by @freshmenmagx, the musician said he is the best in South Africa at the moment. The interviewer asked him to mention someone other than himself and Foca said it's Kodak Black. He also gave a shoutout to Blxckie and Tyla.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi disagrees with Focalistic's sentiments

Unfortunately, fans don't think Focalistic is the best rapper in the country at the moment. Many took to the comments section and made it clear that the hitmaker does not qualify to be at the top.

@kool__kat07 said:

"Spetlele spetlele ahh come dude everyone knows it’s AReece."

@katlholoo added:

"He can't rap."

@media95_gomezqontrol noted:

"U can't rap bro wa opela...Marah dona Marah dona."

@bxby_bxy_x said:

"Why did they do him like that"

@fox_zaddy commented:

"Go sleeeeeep, yo friends got the wrong energy."

@just_oneiloe added:

"It’s the way @chiccoalot already had the answer to that question without thinking. Shows true friendship."

DJ Maphorisa, Shebeshxt and Xduppy drop new song Twerka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa, Shebeshxt, and Xduppy collaborated to release a fresh amapiano track titled Twerka.

The announcement was made on Maphorisa's Instagram page. It includes links for fans to stream the song on various platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. The amapiano maestro also dropped some visuals of him and the rapper from Limpopo to push the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News