Nasty C holds himself in very high regard, and his answers to who he thinks he can body in a rap battle are proof of that.

Nasty C refrained from saying he is the best rapper in South Africa, but his responses were telling. Image: @nastyc_sa

Nasty C speaks to L-Tido about rap competition

Rapper Nasty C has opened up about who he sees as competition in South Africa in an interview on L-Tido's podcast.

The Durban-born rapper said he could take anybody in a rap battle in South Africa and Africa as a whole. When questioned if he could take it far as saying 'in the world', he hesitantly said not everybody.

He mentioned two American rappers as the people at his level, and they are J Cole and Jay-Z.

Why Nasty C views himself as the best rapper

In not so many words, Nasty C alluded to being the best rapper in the country. He refrained from saying that directly, but he said he is yet to meet the person who can go toe to toe with him.

Nasty C mentioned J Cole and Jay-Z because he said their pen game and their lyricism are unmatched as it is multi-layered.

Watch the video posted by @everythingsamusic on Instagram below:

Cassper Nyovest on shifting his focus

One of Nasty C's close allies, Cassper Nyovest said he now has a different focus in terms of his career. The rapper enjoys 10 years in the game, but he is not slowing down.

Taking to Instagram, Nyovest said he used to compete with his haters and his enemies, now, he looks to compete with his past self. The hunger is real, and Cassper said he is yearning to be better than who he was before.

“Most of my career/life was fuelled by me competing or wanting to be better than my haters/enemies. The next chapter in my life is motivated by me yearning to be better than my past. Whoever I was yesterday, I’m kicking his a*s today!!!! God engineering!!!”

Cassper and Nasty C drop albums on the same day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest dropped their projects on the same say. Nasty released his album I Love It Here, and Cassper released Solomon.

The two rappers announced their African Throne Tour, and announced they would release their albums on the same date, splitting Mzansi hip-hop heads in half and debating on which album they would listen to first.

Source: Briefly News