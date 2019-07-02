Suidooster cast: A-Z Exhaustive list of cast members with pictures

The talented Suidooster cast are the people behind your favourite show's success. It does not matter who this show is made for no one can stay indifferent. The popular kykNET's soap has expanded its cast over time since its inception, and now you have a chance to meet all of them!

The Suidooster cast Photo: @suidooster

Source: Facebook

Suidooster is one of the popular shows that keep people glued on their TV. But, like many other soapies, it is the actors and actresses that make the program interesting. The following is a comprehensive list of all Suidooster cast in 2021 you ought to know. Find out if your favourite star is among them.

Suidooster cast names in 2021

Even as you get in touch with the Suidooster actors, you may want to know what roles they have played over time and how they help the storyline unfold perfectly. The program airs every day from Mondays to Thursdays at 18:00 on kykNET (147) and kykNET & kie (145). The repeats are aired at 20:00 on kykNET & kie. So have your kyknet schedule in line with your favourite shows so as not to miss a thing. Here are all the cast of Suidooster.

1. Theresa Sedras as Mrs Jacobs

Theresa Sedras. Photo: @abduladams

Source: UGC

Theresa is not just a beautiful woman, but her role as Mrs Jacobs is one of the most significant ones. She is an actress known for The World Unseen (2007), Tussen as en hoop (2016) and Shirley Adams (2009).

2. Portia Joel as Lee-Ann Jacobs

Portia Joel. Image: facebook.com, @tvsa

Source: UGC

Portia is a seasoned actress that has starred in several other soapies, including Generations, where she acted as Randy. In 2015, she joined the Suidooster's team as Lee-Ann. Portia Joel is a South African actress and television presenter best known for her role as Randy in the SABC1 soapie Generations. She is also known for hosting the SABC3 magazine show Curious Culture. Portia grew up in Cape Town and enrolled at Malibu High School in 1998.

3. Denise Newman as Bridgette October

Actress Denise Newman. Photo:@denisenewman

Source: UGC

Denise is a multi-talented lady who is both an actress and teacher, including her talents. She is a celebrated actress that adds great value to Suidooster. Newman grew up in the Athlone neighbourhood of Cape Town, the daughter of a garment worker. She described herself as a lonely child who would create her entertainment.

4. Abduragman Adams as Ian October

South African actor Abduragman Adams. Photo: @Suidoosterfees

Source: Facebook

As a great artist, Abduragman has starred in numerous acts, among them being the Suidooster. He is also a director and drama lecturer who has appeared in several television shows, including Heartlines, Known Gods, Rugby Motors and Die Boland Moorde.

5. Gerwen Simon as Nicole "Nicci" October

Actress Gwen Simon. Photo: @gerwensimon

Source: UGC

As her first role on TV after graduating with B in Drama, Gerwen is doing pretty well as Mrs J's daughter Nicole in her first role on TV. According to her LinkedIn, she has worked with Penguin Films (Pty) LTD, one of the premier television and film production companies in South Africa, having achieved success in the field of long-form television.

6. Danny Ross as Jerome October

Danny Ross. Photo: @dannyross

Source: UGC

He is a star in the rising, and is one of the sought after actors in South Africa. Danny is also a model and voice artist best known for placing third in the SABC1 reality competition Class Act in 2010.

7. Cedwyn Joel as AB Samsodien

Cedwyn Joel. Photo: @cedwyn

Source: UGC

Cedwyn Joel is a South African actor best known for his role as barman Sonny Jacob on the SABC1 soapie Generations, from 1993-2004. He is the father of actress Portia Joel. In 2015 he landed a starring role in the kykNET soap opera Suidooster, set in Cape Town in the fictional suburb of Ruiterbosch.

8. Jill Levenberg as Mymoena Samsodien

Jill Levenberg. Photo: @jilllevenberg

Source: Facebook

The award-winning talent is also part of the Suidooster crew. She was born on 20 September 1977 and grew up in Kensington, Cape Town. Levenberg made her debut on stage, singing at the Kensington Civic Center.

9. Simone Biscombe as Bianca Fourie

Simone Biscombe. Photo: @somonebiscombe

Source: UGC

Simone is an actress, singer and model best known for her starring role as Bianca Fourie in the kykNET soap opera Suidooster, her first star in television. She also appeared in the kykNET comedy Treknet and had a guest role on the kykNET soapie Villa Rosa.

10. Irshaad Ally as Rhafiek Samsodien

Irshaad at Ster Kinekor Head Office. Photo: @ishraadally

Source: Facebook

Irshaad Ally became famous after representing South Africa in Survivor, the reality show back in 2007. He has since acted, including being part of Suidooster. In addition, he is known for the films Cape Town (2015), Number 37 (2018) and Four Corners (2013).

11. Marcel van Heerden as Chris du Plooy

Marcel van Heerden. Phoro: @solostudios

Source: UGC

Marcel van Heerden is a South African actor and director. He is best known for his roles in the popular films The Flyer, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and White Wedding. He made other notable appearances in other films such as Mapantsula, Durban Poison and Pad na Jou Hart.

12. Marco Spaumer as Tim du Plooy

Marco Spaumer. Photo: @marcospaumer

Source: UGC

Marco Spaumer is a South African actor and presenter best known for his starring role as Chris du Plooy's son Tim in the kykNET soap opera Suidooster. He is also known for presenting the MK and kykNET show Sêr, and the kykNET & kie magazine show Kollig.

13. Johan Botha as Oom Fasie

Johan Botha. Photo: @johanbotha

Source: UGC

Johan may have known all along that he would end up in the film industry. His mother and father worked in this industry, and it is not surprising that the stage and TV actor is also in this field and doing great at it.

14. Gideon Lombard as Stefan Gerber

Gideon Lombard. Photo: @Gideon Lombard

Source: Facebook

Gideon Lombard is a Namibian-born South African actor, writer and musician best known for his starring role as Stefan Gerber in the kykNET soap opera Suidooster. It was his first starring role on television.

15. Greta Pietersen as Michelle Gerber

Greta Pietersen. Photo: @suidoostertv

Source: Twitter

Greta Pietersen is best known for her starring role as Michelle Gerber in the kykNET soap opera Suidooster. It was her first starring role on television. The South African actress previously appeared on television in Die Boland Moorde, Ouma & Oupa and Die Bokkeluk.

16. Illse Roos as Rita du Plooy

Actress Illse Roos. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

Illse Roos, sometimes credited as Ilse Roos, is a South African actress and singer best known for her role as Lynette Strydom on the M-Net soapie Egoli, from 1991-2002. She also starred as Amalia Malan (in the first season) and Eleanor Joubert (second season) in the kykNET drama series Amalia.

18. Kim Syster as Shahieda William

Kim Syster. Image: facebook.com, @kimsyster

Source: UGC

Kim Syster is a South African actress, dancer and model best known for her starring role as Nikki in the SABC2 parliamentary drama series 90 Plein Street. She was also a dancer for the Cape Town rugby team, The Stormers.

19. Monique Rockman as Joy Benjamin

Actress Monique Rockman. Photo: @Monique Carmen Rockman

Source: Facebook

Monique Rockman is a South African actress best known for her role as Pam Ismael in the 2018 feature film Nommer 37 (Number 37), for which she received a nomination for Best Actress - Feature Film at the 13th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in 2019.

She previously played a teacher in the film Tussen as En Hoop in 2016.

20. Irvine van der Merwe as Nazeem Jacobs née Samsodien

Actor Irvine van der Merwe. Photo: @kuierinstyl

Source: Facebook

Irvine is a Mzansi freelance actor, writer, director/tap dancer and filmmaker at MLA. He went to Trinity College Lonon, where he studied Performing Arts.

21. Lauren Joseph as Zoe October

Actress Lauren Joseph. Photo: @laurenjosephsa

Source: Facebook

She is a young South African actress who has played numerous roles in television and in cinema. Born in Kuils River, Cape Town, Lauren stared is the popular series first season of Traffic. She also had a role in the film Planet of the Sharks and the South African film Noem My Skollie.

Now that you know who the Suidooster cast are, chances are that you can get to enjoy the program better. Set in the suburbs and acted around local shops, you get to learn an interesting thing or two about Southerners. You can be sure that you will never miss an episode once you start following the soapie.

READ ALSO: Scandal! on eTV actors in 2021: A-Z Exhaustive cast list with pictures

Since its debut in September 2005, the Scandal on eTV cast has seen the departure and arrival of raw South African talent.

This article highlights all the show's cast members. Briefly.co.za listed these actors and actresses.

Source: Briefly.co.za