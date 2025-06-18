Joey Essex's dating history features star-studded whirlwind romances with models and reality TV stars like Sam Faiers, Vanessa Bauer, and Lorena Medina. The self-certified ladies' man told the Mirror in 2018 that he is addicted to dating after struggling to stay single and revealed his ideal woman as:

I like really pretty, nice girls who are quite genuine.

Joey Essex with his exes Lorena Medina (L), Sam Faiers (C), and Vanessa Bauer (R). Photo: Dave J Hogan/Dave Hogan/Mike Marsland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joey Essex is not officially dating anyone as of June 2025 since his split from Jessy Potts in September 2024.

The reality TV star has been in at least 14 relationships since his debut on TOWIE in 2011.

in 2011. Joey Essex has been engaged once to Sam Faiers, his longest-lasting girlfriend, whom he dated for three years from 2011 to 2014.

Inside Joey Essex's dating history

Joey has not been lucky when it comes to finding lasting romance. In his 2021 BBC documentary, Joey Essex: Grief and Me, he revealed that his failure to form connections is attributed to his mother's death when he was only 10 years old.

I've had loads of relationships, but I always end up pushing them away.

Five facts about reality TV star Joey Essex. Photo: Mike Marsland on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The London-born reality TV star has also acknowledged the challenges of dating in the public eye. When he joined the Love Island villa in 2024, he revealed that it is difficult for him to meet girls on the outside because they judge him. Here is a detailed look at Joey Essex's ex-girlfriends and rumoured flings:

Jessy Potts (2024)

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts attend the National TV Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024, in London (R). Photo: Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The TOWIE star and Jessy Potts met on the Love Island villa, where they connected. The pair broke up in mid-September 2024, seven weeks after they left the villa. Joey Essex and Jessy confirmed their split to The Sun, with Joey saying that he hoped they would continue to be friends, while Jessy said:

I appreciate the Love Island experience I had with Joey, we tried to make it work, but it wasn't to be. I'm so grateful to everyone who supported us.

Grace Rosà Jackson (2024)

Grace Rosà Jackson in Abu Dhabi in March 2024 (L). Photo: @gracexrosa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Joey Essex was linked to model Grace Jackson in early 2024. They met in Dubai and dated for about six weeks. Grace shocked Joey when she joined the Love Island villa on June 13, 2024.

Vanessa Bauer (2023)

Vanessa Bauer and Joey Essex attend The Sun's 'Who Cares Wins' Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2022, in London (R). Photo: Joe Maher/Mike Marsland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey Essex and pro-German skater Vanessa Bauer were linked in early 2023 after meeting on the British TV series Dancing on Ice. During their March 2023 interview with The Sun, Essex said he hoped their connection would continue after the show.

Me and Vanessa have a great bond. We've always got on with each other since day one. It's very special. It'll be nice to see what's going on, on the outside.

Vanessa and Joey grew apart after the Dancing on Ice finals in March 2023, where they finished runners-up. They chose to remain friends.

Maura Higgins (2022 - Rumoured)

Maura Higgins attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel on March 01, 2025, in London. Photo: Neil Mockford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey and Irish reality TV personality Maura Higgins were linked in October 2022 after being spotted kissing at the Pride of Britain Awards. The pair did not address the romance, but were only seen together for a few months.

Brenda Santos (2020)

Joey Essex at Quantus Gallery on October 19, 2023, in London (L) and his ex-girlfriend Brenda Santos (R). Photo: @joeyessex on Instagram/Dave Benett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Essex and Brazilian model Brenda Santos started dating around May 2020 after being introduced by mutual friends. Brenda did not know who he was when they met. The model moved into his house in Chigwell, Essex, during the Covid-19 lockdown and even met his family.

Their romance fizzled out in October 2020 after about five months of dating, and Brenda moved into her place in London. Despite the breakup, the model had nice things to say about him in her January 2021 interview with The Sun, but shared that she is done dating English men because they are not emotionally open.

English boys are quite restrained. But they get angry, which can be confusing. So many times I had that with Joey... He would be angry and very closed, but he wouldn't tell me why he would be angry with me—I don't just want beauty in a man, though, I want someone intelligent now.

Rita Ora (2020 - Rumoured)

Rita Ora attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party on March 3, 2025, at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo: Robert Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey Essex and Rita Ora sparked dating rumours in early 2020 after being spotted at a night out in central London. They later went to the singer's mansion in Holland Park, West London. They both denied dating.

Essex revealed on the 2020 TRIC Awards red carpet that he has known Rita Ora for years and referred to her as a 'nice girl'. The singer also clarified the situation on the Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston in March 2020, saying she loves reality TV and has liked Joey's personality since his appearance on TOWIE.

I think I get more star-struck with reality TV stars than with people I've met, honest to God... I was obsessed with Joey and how he acts and talks and everything, that I was kind of like 'I need to hang out with this guy' and literally that was it, that was the bottom line, and I'm a friendly person.'

Lorena Medina (2019-2020)

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina attend the National TV Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020, in London. (R). Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Kirsty O'Connor (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Essex met Mexican model Lorena Medina on the reality series 'Celebrity Ex on the Beach' in 2019, where they grew close. Lorena moved into Joey's Chigwell home in September 2019, but they broke up a few months later in early 2020.

Medina revealed in an April 2020 interview with The Sun that they had talked about marriage and kids but were having trust issues. Joey Essex and Lorena reportedly decided to split up for good after Joey was linked to Rita Ora.

I respect (Rita Ora), she is super-talented. But after that, Joey and I decided it was best if we didn't talk any more. We said goodbye and agreed we were hurting each other too much and that it was time to end it, and I haven't spoken to him since.

Ellie Brown (2018)

Ellie Brown attends the Love Island Launch night at the Shankly Hotel on June 03, 2019, in Liverpool. Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey and Ellie Brown sparked romance rumours in October 2018 after she left the Love Island villa. Their relationship ended after a few months. The exes reunited on Celebrity Ex on The Beach in 2019.

Sabreena Diamond (2018 - Rumoured)

Sabreena Diamond attends the launch of Bang & Olufsen's 'See Yourself in Sound' on June 29, 2023, in London. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model Sabreena Diamond was rumoured to be Joey Essex's girlfriend in September 2018 after they were photographed at the Tulley Shocktober Fest. They later attended the King of Thieves premiere together. They never confirmed the romance but stopped hanging out after a few months.

Georgie Purves (2017)

Joey Essex and fashion stylist Georgie Purves were first linked in May 2017 after being spotted in London during the launch of Joey's clothing brand, Fusey. They were later spotted on several vacations together in Ibiza and Dubai. Their romance fizzled out after a few months.

Stephanie Pratt (2016)

Joey Essex and Stephanie Pratt at the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester on September 5, 2016, in London (R). Photo: David M. Benett/Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stephanie Pratt and Joey Essex met on the reality TV series Celebs Go Dating. They made several public appearances together before breaking up about three months later, in October 2016. Joey later shared on Celebs Go Dating that he was not looking for a serious relationship at the time

I was living for the moment at the time. When you're with someone you're happy and then… things change.

Charlotte Stuchfield (2015)

Joey Essex at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 (R) and Charlotte Stuchfield in San Francisco in May 2019 (L). Photo: David M. Benett on Getty Images/@cstuchfield on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joey and Charlotte Stuchfield were briefly linked in 2015. They broke up after Charlotte wanted to move their relationship to the next level, but Joey was not ready for commitment.

Amy Willerton (2013)

Amy Willerton attends The Sun Military Awards at The Guildhall on December 14, 2016, in London. Photo: Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey Essex and former Miss Universe Great Britain Amy Willerton grew close while appearing on the reality TV series 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' They had undeniable chemistry in the jungle but broke things off shortly after leaving the show.

Over a decade after their romance, Amy told The Sun in June 2024 that they were encouraged to continue with a fake relationship. The model wanted something real and normal.

In hindsight, if I'd been less naïve, then having some kind of relationship would have been good for my career... I didn't want to play the game. I wasn't up for the whole playing pretend couple, that was a bit too far for me.

Sam Faiers (2011-2014)

Joey Essex and Sam Faiers attend the premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 14, 2012, in London. Photo: Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey Essex's relationship with Sam Faiers is his longest as of 2025, and it was his first public romance. The pair met on the reality series 'The Only Way Is Essex' and had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2011. Joey proposed on TOWIE in 2012 during the couple's trip to Dubai.

Sam and Essex broke off their engagement in September 2014 during a TOWIE cast trip to Marbella, Spain. Joey shared in a May 2019 interview with New! Magazine that they cut all contact after their breakup.

I ain't spoken to Sam Faiers in about 25 years. I actually don't watch TV, so I haven't had the time to catch up with her show.

Joey Essex attends Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's 2024 Halloween Party on October 31, 2024, in West Hollywood. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey Essex's dating history has been a rollercoaster ride. The reality TV star is now working on his career change after committing to professional boxing.

