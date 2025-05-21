Amanda and Kyle's romance blossomed on Bravo's Summer House, but has been riddled with cheating allegations, leading to the persisting question, 'Are Kyle and Amanda still together?' The couple has repeatedly assured fans that their union is solid. While describing their marriage, Amanda told US Weekly in 2022:

I don't want to say perfect, but it's been close to perfect.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode 21,190 (L). Photo: Charles Sykes on Getty Images/@imkylecooke on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Amanda and Kyle are still married despite ongoing divorce rumours amid cheating allegations against Kyle.

The couple got engaged in September 2018 and exchanged vows three years later in September 2021.

Kyle and Amanda are the only long-standing couple on Summer House, having been together for all nine seasons since the show debuted in 2017.

Amanda and Kyle's relationship amid cheating allegations

The Summer House couple have had to clear cheating rumours multiple times since debuting on the top reality series. Kyle admitted on season 3 in early 2019 that he had been unfaithful a year earlier during a guy's trip after having too much to drink. Amanda forgave him.

Five facts about the Summer House couple, Kyle and Amanda. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Original

The affair allegations surfaced again in early 2023. In a February 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Amanda Batula about the DeuxMoi blind item that Kyle had cheated on her again recently. She denied it, saying:

I laughed at it, and I thought the timing was very convenient, it, like, came out given what was going on at the time on the show.

Kyle, who was in the audience, chimed in, saying that there was no night he was not accounted for during the summer. He also addressed the affair speculations during the Summer House Season 7 reunion.

According to the internet, I've had affairs, I think, with Sam, Mya, Ciara -- Obviously, any time that comes around, it's triggering for Amanda.

Kyle and Amanda during the Bravo Fan Fest at Ice Palace Studios in Miami on November 23, 2024 (L). Photo: Ivan Apfel on Getty Images/@imkylecooke on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kyle and Amanda are not getting divorced

Amanda and Kyle's divorce rumours started flying around when Amanda was spotted without her wedding ring. She set the record straight in an October 2024 interview with ET, revealing that she sometimes forgets to wear it.

The couple addressed breakup rumours again in February 2025 while talking to E! News. They assured fans there was no trouble in paradise and that they never hold back when something is wrong. Kyle Cooke admitted they are not perfect, while Amanda said:

Our entire relationship there have been some sort of rumours going on...It seems to be something new every time, but none of them are true — We're not getting divorced.

The Summer House stars revealed that they are sometimes bothered and hurt by the breakup rumours. Kyle told the publication:

It feels like, 'My God, are people just not rooting for us?'... They're probably not. They're like, 'We just want messy reality television.'

Kyle and Amanda attend BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 03, 2023, in Las Vegas (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg on Getty Images/@imkylecooke on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A highlight of Kyle and Amanda's relationship timeline

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke started dating in the summer of 2015. They took things slow before making the relationship official in the season 1 finale of Summer House in 2017.

The pair got engaged in September 2018, and the proposal was aired on Summer House eight months later in June 2019. The couple postponed their wedding multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but eventually exchanged vows on September 25, 2021.

The ceremony was held in the backyard of Amanda's parents' home in Hillsborough, New Jersey. They both shared pictures from the big day on Instagram, and Kyle Cooke wrote under his post:

The love of my life. Thank you for believing in us. 9.25.2021.

Kyle and Amanda on their engagement day in September 2018 (L) and their wedding on September 25, 2021, in New Jersey (R). Photo: @imkylecooke (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kyle and Amanda are not having a baby

The couple was not immediately ready to start a family after marrying in 2021. Kyle shared in a February 2023 interview with US Weekly that Amanda had stopped using birth control and was having a hard time adjusting.

A few months later, Amanda thought she was pregnant on Winter House season 3. She took a pregnancy test, and the results came back negative. The reality TV star later shared with People in November 2023 that she was glad to get negative results because she was still unprepared for parenthood, but was fulfilled being a dog mom.

Amanda and Kyle attend The Pink Agenda's Annual Gala at Tribeca Rooftop on October 11, 2018, in New York City (R). Photo: Anna Webber on Getty Images/@imkylecooke on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kyle had a fertility scare

Kyle Cooke told Page Six in October 2024 that he sees kids in his future, although a fertility scare in early 2025 made him question if he will ever be a father. The couple addressed the issue on Summer House season 9, where Amanda told Kyle it would not be the end of the world if they never got pregnant, adding:

There's some days where I feel like, 'Why am I not pregnant right now? What are we doing? Why are we wasting our time?' There's other days where I'm like, 'Should I even have kids?'

Luckily, Kyle's fertility results were positive. Amanda was not too excited and revealed in a confessional that she still has reservations about having a baby.

This is the first time in years that I've felt like myself again. Being pregnant will knock me off. Then, there's, like, postpartum to worry about... I just wanna feel normal for, like, a few months. I just wanna be hot and happy.

Kyle and Amanda at the launch of the book 'Not All Diamonds and Rosé' at Capitale on October 19, 2021, in NYC (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy on Getty Images/@amandabatula on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kyle and Amanda plan to move to New Jersey

Cooke and Batula live in a New York City apartment and have been teasing a move to the suburbs for several months. On Summer House season 8, Amanda explained that she wanted to have somewhere to escape to with natural light and a spacious outdoor space.

They have not set a specific relocation timeline. In a January 2025 interview with Bravo TV's The Daily Dish, Kyle said he will be ready to relocate once they have a child to play in the grass. Amanda added that she wanted to be in the comfort of a home as a new mom.

Kyle and Amanda with their puppies, Reese and Ryder. Photo: @imkylecooke/@amandabatula (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kyle and Amanda are still together as they navigate the ups and downs of having their relationship dissected on reality TV. They have both been successful with their respective businesses, with Kyle growing the Loverboy brand and Amanda designing swimwear.

