Timeline of Fedez and Chiara's relationship: A love story gone awry

For years, Fedez and Chiara were considered one of Italy's power couples. But behind their picture-perfect posts on Instagram, a different reality was unfolding. In 2025, Chiara revealed that she was one nod away from being left at the altar — if his mistress had given the go-ahead.

He said, "I thought about not getting married a few days before the big day, but then I did not know how to back out publicly."

Chiara and Fedez during the 2021 premiere of The Ferragnez (L). The ex-pair at the 2020 Tom Ford AW20 Show (R). Photo: Carlos Alvarez, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Fedez and Chiara got married in a lavish wedding in 2018 .

. She was by his side in 2022 when he underwent a 6-hour-long tumour removal surgery .

. The duo separated in early 2024 .

. Chiara accused the rapper of having an affair throughout their marriage.

Fedez and Chiara's whirlwind romance: Years of lies and million-dollar fines

The duo reportedly met in 2015. On 6 May 2016, he released a track, Vorrei ma non posto, in which she referenced her, saying:

Chiara Ferragni's dog has a Vuitton bow tie and a collar brighter than an Elton John jacket.

This intensified Chiara and Fedez's chemistry, and they confirmed their relationship by October. However, according to Daily Mail, the internet sensation once revealed she had a gut feeling she should not date him.

Although I was single, I hesitated to date Fedez because I did not think he was my Mr. Right. But I liked him, and he seemed genuine.

Fedez and Chiara during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Original

Their engagement was broadcast live on the Italian TV channel RTL 102.5

Fedez proposed to Ferragni on 6 May 2017 during his concert in Verona. This would be followed by their wedding on 1 September 2018 in Noto, Sicily.

The occasion's estimated cost was £704,000 (just under $1 million), per Elle. Rocking a Dior-custom dress, Chiara said 'I do' to the father of her son.

Fedez announces split: Breakup of the century

After months of speculation, the rapper confirmed the separation during an April 2024 interview with Rai2's Francesca Fagnani.

Although he referred to Chiara as his wife, he clarified that he only uses the term 'legally'. Fedez denied that the split was due to infidelity, instead claiming that it was due to a series of disagreements that had snowballed over the years.

How the Pandorogate fraud scandal contributed to Fedez and Chiara's split

In 2023, Chiara made news of her involvement in a case where she was accused of tricking her followers into buying pandoro cakes at a higher price with a promise that the profits would go to charity.

She allegedly bagged millions of euros doing this and only donated 50,000 euros to the Turin hospital for the treatment of bone cancer patients. While speaking to Fagnani, Fedez revealed that the scandal was the final blow to a dying relationship.

I probably should have handled things better, but having to answer for something I did not do hurt me. So, she decided to take all the responsibility.

Chiara and Fedez during their 2018 wedding (L). The duo at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (R). Photo: @chiaraferragni on Instagram, John Shearer via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Exploring Chiara Ferragni's side of the story: Fedez allegedly led a double life

In January 2025, Ferragni confirmed claims by Italian paparazzo Fabrizio Corona that the rapper was unfaithful to her throughout their 6-year marriage.

She took to Instagram stories to reveal that his affair with designer Angelica Montini began the same year he proposed to her, per Anabel magazine.

I loved him so much that I forgot myself and ignored the lack of disrespect. I remained silent when he admitted to years of infidelity days before Christmas 2024 and when he confessed to having considered calling off the wedding.

Chiara accused Fedez of texting his mistress as she held his hand before his surgery in 2022.

It was painful to know that he was messaging her while I was busy taking care of the kids and supporting him during this period.

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni during the 2019 White Cabaret La Premiére - Intimissimi Show in Verona, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni chose to remain silent for their kids' sake

Chiara revealed the reason why it took her over a year to clear her name in the Instagram stories, stating:

I chose silence because I desired to move on with my life and deal with the pain as best as I knew how. I also had to protect my children, who will listen to everything their parents say to each other and suffer from some statements in the future.

Ferragni went on to clarify that she does not regret loving the rapper unconditionally and being fully committed to their relationship.

FAQs

Chiara and Fedez separated in early 2024 after she was sanctioned for the Pandorogate scandal. Here are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple.

How old is Chiara Ferragni?

The social media personality (39 as of 2025) was born on 7 May 1987 in Cremona, Italy. Her mom, Marina Di Guardo, is a writer who worked as the deputy director of the Blumarine fashion house.

Was Chiara Ferragni in an open relationship with Fedez?

'It was never an open relationship for me. I cannot speak for the other party.' Despite the heartbreak, the blogger said her love for Fedez has always been genuine in her 2025 Instagram stories.

What did Fedez get diagnosed with?

On 22 March 2022, the rapper underwent surgery for the removal of a rare pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour at San Raffaele Hospital.

Chiara and Fedez during the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion shows in 2018. Photo: Andreas Solaro

Source: Getty Images

Why did Fedez leave Chiara?

Initially, rumour had it that the rapper abandoned the mother of his kids after the fraud scandal blew up because of its negative impact on his rapping career. However, Chiara later revealed that infidelity on his part was the reason for their separation.

Fedez and Chiara started dating in 2016 and exchanged vows about two years later. However, their marriage hit the rocks in 2024, with the blogger later revealing that he had cheated on her throughout the time they were together.

READ ALSO: What happened between Grace Harry and Usher? The untold truth

Briefly.co.za shared fascinating facts about Grace Harry and Usher's past relationship. The duo was first romantically linked in 2009 after Usher divorced ex-wife Tameka Foster. They tied the knot in late 2015.

However, their marriage ended in 2018 after three people sued the RnB singer for reportedly infecting them with an STI.

Source: Briefly News