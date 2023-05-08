What happened between Grace Harry and Usher? The untold truth

Grace Harry (formerly called Grace Miguel) is an American 'joy strategist', philanthropist and former music executive. She came into the limelight after marrying RnB icon Usher, but they ended their marriage after less than three years. Where is she today?

Grace Harry has had a creative mind since childhood and her first job was in the culinary industry. After meeting several people in music and arts, Grace joined the music industry and worked with several prominent record labels.

Grace Harry's profile and bio summary

Full name Michelle Grace Harry Other names Grace Miguel, Joy Strategist, Gracie Date of birth 3rd April 1969 Age 54 years old in 2023 Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Singer Usher (2015 to 2018) Boyfriend Questlove Children Two, including daughter Leaf and son Raiden Profession Joy Strategist, former music executive, former Chef, philanthropist, author Social media Instagram

Grace Harry's age

The former music executive was born on 3rd April 1969. She is 54 years of age as of May 2023. She holds American nationality.

Where is Grace Harry from?

Michelle Grace Harry was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Her mother raised her, and they are of mixed ethnicity.

Grace Harry's husband

Grace Harry is not married as of May 2023. She has been romantically linked to Questlove (real name Ahmir Khalib Thompson) since 2020. Questlove is an American singer, songwriter, and drummer. He is the leader of The Roots band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grace Harry and Questlove started living together in a New York City home during Covid-19.

Usher and Grace Harry's marriage

Grace was previously married to RnB star Usher. The former couple were first romantically linked in 2009 after Usher divorced ex-wife Tameka Foster. They tied the knot in late 2015 but announced their divorce less than three years later in 2018.

What happened to Usher and Grace?

Grace Harry and Usher announced they were ending their marriage a few months after three people sued the RnB singer for infecting them with the herpes virus. The lawsuits were thought to have played a part in ending their union.

The Jasmine Brand reported that the couple divorced because Grace wanted children via surrogacy, but Usher was not on board with the idea as he preferred adoption to surrogacy. In a joint statement following their separation, they revealed they have no bad blood towards each other and continue communicating.

Grace Harry's children

The Brooklyn native is a mother of two from a previous relationship before she met Usher. Her daughter Leaf McLean is a musician and released her debut rap/hip-hop album Trinity in 2017. Her son Raiden McLean previously dated Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley.

Grace Harry's career

Usher's ex-wife began her career in the culinary world, working for catering facilities before she established her own catering company. She started servicing the entertainment industry and became Executive Chef on The Cosby Show.

When The Cosby Show ended in 1992, Harry made her debut in the music industry. She worked with MCA Records before moving to Jive Records and Geffen Records. She also served as the executive vice president of marketing and creative services at Island Def Jam.

Grace was Usher's manager when they were in a relationship. She previously served as a board member on the singer's philanthropic organization, Usher's New Look. Grace has assisted stars like Jay-Z and Lauryn Hill. She describes her new job title as a 'Joy Strategist'.

Grace Harry's net worth

Multiple online sources estimate it to be $2 million in 2023. Her ex-husband, the R&B icon Usher has been credited with discovering Justin Bieber who he performed with at the 2011 Grammys. Usher's 2004 album Confessions sold 10 million copies in the U.S. alone and was ranked the No. 2 best-selling album of the '00s.

What is Usher's real name?

The star's birth name is Usher Raymond IV. He was born on 14th October 1978 in Dallas, Texas, to parents Usher Raymond III and Jonetta Patton.

Who is Usher's new wife?

The singer is yet to walk down the aisle again after his divorce from Grace Harry in 2018 but has been dating Jennifer Goicoechea since 2019. Jennifer is an American music executive serving as the vice president of A&R at Epic Records.

In May 2023, Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea were reportedly engaged and ready for marriage.

How many kids does Usher have?

The Superstar hitmaker has four children. He shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his first wife, Tameka Foster. Usher has two children with his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. Their daughter Sovereign Bo was born in September 2020, while their son Sire Castrello Raymond was born in September 2021.

How old was Usher's kid when he died?

Usher's former stepson Kile Glover, passed away in July 2012 aged 11. Kile was the eldest son of Usher's first wife, Tameka Raymond.

How many number-one hits does Usher have?

The Confessions hitmaker has nine number-one hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and four on the Billboard 200. He has eight studio albums, ten compilation albums, eight EPs, and 80 singles.

As per Grace Harry's book, she is in her happy place doing what she loves; helping others find joy. Her relationship with Questlove seems to have brought the best out of each other.

