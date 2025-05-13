Anna Kendrick's dating history has not been all pitch-perfect. She has dated celebrities like SNL star Bill Hader and been linked to Hollywood heartthrob Jake Gyllenhaal, but it was her seven-year toxic relationship that taught her to set boundaries.

I'm just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life.

Key takeaways

Anna Kendrick dated Bill Hader for less than two years , from late 2020 to June 2022.

, from late 2020 to June 2022. The 2022 movie, 'Alice, Darling', resonates with her previous negative experiences in a 7-year toxic relationship.

resonates with her previous negative experiences in a 7-year toxic relationship. Anna Kendrick has never been married and does not want to have kids.

Anna Kendrick's dating history

Kendrick is undeniably one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but she limits what the public knows about her love life. She admitted in her May 2020 interview with the SMH that her status makes it difficult to protect her personal life.

Well, as far as keeping (my relationships) private, it is not easy, as you are proving right now. But that's just always how it has been for me.

The Woman of the Hour star has not been linked to anyone since 2022. During her October 2024 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress revealed that she will never date any man "unless they are in or have been in therapy." Here is a look at Anna Kendrick's relationship history:

Bill Hader (2020-2022)

Former SNL star Bill Hader became Anna Kendrick's boyfriend after they worked together on the 2019 holiday film Noelle. People confirmed their relationship in January 2022, revealing that they started dating over a year earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick kept the romance low-key until their breakup in June 2022. In his March 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bill revealed that he does not discuss his love life to protect his three daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey.

They just want me to be their dad. They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do.

Ben Richardson (2014-2020)

Anna Kendrick and English cinematographer Ben Richardson met on the set of the film Drinking Buddies in 2012. They grew close but started dating about two years later, in 2014.

The ex-couple was rumoured to be engaged in 2015 when the Pitch Perfect star was spotted wearing a ring while hanging out in New York City. The actress shut down the engagement rumours in a September 2015 Marie Claire interview.

No, it's not even a diamond ring! It's costume jewellery!

Ben Richardson and Anna Kendrick were last seen together in 2019. It is unclear when they ended their relationship, and they have never addressed their breakup.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Rumoured)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Anna Kendrick sparked dating rumours after working together on the 2012 police thriller, End of Watch. They had undeniable chemistry as an onscreen couple.

In a September 2012 interview with Mario Lopez on Extra TV, Kendrick called Gyllenhaal a great kisser and a real gentleman. She later told The Daily Beast in November 2014 that she was not happy when the actor opted out of the live-action remake of Into the Woods.

I was so (angry) at Jake -- I texted him and said, 'You are abandoning me, and I will never forgive you!' And then I saw the trailer to Nightcrawler and texted him again, 'Wow, you inspire me every day.'

Edgar Wright (2009-2013)

Anna met English filmmaker Edgar Wright in 2009 on the set of his movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Kendrick portrayed the titular character's sister, Stacey Pilgrim. The pair quietly broke up in 2013 after about four years but remained on good terms. Anna reunited with Edgar to film the 2023 Netflix animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, in which she reprises her role as Stacy.

Inside Anna Kendrick's 7-year abusive relationship

In January 2023, the Pitch Perfect star opened up about her past toxic romance during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast. While the identity of Anna Kendrick's ex was not revealed, she shared that they were planning to start a family.

This was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes, my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person. And then about six years in -- I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I'm living with a stranger.'

The actress shared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2024 that she started blaming herself when the relationship began failing because she trusted the person. The pair tried couples therapy, which helped Anna realise it was fine to be on her own and to start drawing boundaries.

In September 2022, Kendrick told People that the movie, 'Alice, Darling', whose plot is about emotional abuse, resonated with her experiences. She reportedly got the script as she was coming out of the relationship.

Anna Kendrick said she will never have a baby

The Twilight actress does not trust in her abilities to be a good mother. In her 2016 memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody, she wrote, "I will always feel children aren't for me."

Anna's stance on motherhood has not changed since. During her October 2024 interview with The Guardian, she shared that she is not even responsible enough to own a cat.

Here's the best argument for why I don't have kids...I'd have an easier time falling asleep with the weight of a cat on me. But I'm not responsible enough to own a cat...And then I was like, 'wait, I'm not even up to the cat lady part! Why would anyone trust me with a kid?'

Is Anna Kendrick LGBTQ?

Anna Kendrick has been a gay icon and an ally, but she is not part of the LGBTQ+ community. The actress told The Advocate in 2016:

I'm such a straight, cis, Boringface McGee over here... About my 10 closest friends right now, male and female, and honestly, they're all gay. Gay people have always been in my life.

Kendrick expressed support for Beca and Chloe's chemistry in Pitch Perfect, and shared her girl crushes on Blake Lively and Emily Blunt. She also portrays Stephanie Smothers, a fluid character in the A Simple Favour film franchise.

Anna Kendrick's dating history may not be all rosy, but sharing her story has inspired others to seek healthier and fulfilling relationships. Despite her experiences, she continues to make a mark in Hollywood romantic films and shows.

Source: Briefly News