Mario Lopez's Huntington's disease: What is his current state of health?

Mario Lopez is a Mexican-American actor and television host who made his first professional acting debut in 1984, playing the role of Tomas Del Gato in a.k.a Pablo. He recently made headlines after opening up about his childhood health issues, which have made fans ask for the latest information regarding Mario Lopez's Huntington's disease.

Mario Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's Cruel Summer season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Mario's medical condition was confused with Huntington's disease and he does not have the neurodegenerative disorder. His condition was healed with the help of a native doctor and a nutrition expert, who prescribed two cups of bone broth for his indigestion and stomach discomfort.

Mario's profile summary and bio

Full name Mario Lopez Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1973 Age 50 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chula Vista, California, USA Current residence Glendale, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 9 inches Weight in kilograms 84 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Occupation Actor, television host Net worth Approximately $22 million Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Mario Lopez's health condition

Mario was diagnosed with a rare medical condition when he was young. This health condition resulted in him not being born with a fully developed stomach. As a result, he was unable to retain food, which was necessary for the optimal functioning of his system.

However, sources mention that his health issue was not related to Huntington's disease.

What happened to Mario Lopez's health?

Mario's health has improved after seeing a native doctor who specialises in curandera healing techniques. Western medical practitioners often view these healing methods as ominous and dark, but they have been Mario's saving grace.

Mario Lopez's bone broth remedy

After receiving help from a Mexican native doctor, Mario consulted with Dr Kellyann Petrucci, a naturopathic physician and nutrition expert, who prescribed two daily cups of bone broth to help with indigestion and stomach discomfort.

In an interview with Dr Petrucci, he said, "I have never felt better. My stomach is settled. My digestion has improved. I was pleasantly surprised that your Homestyle Bone Broth worked the way it did."

Urbanathon Host Mario Lopez at the Men's Heath Urbanathon and festival in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

What is the life expectancy of someone with Huntington's disease?

According to Health Line, people with this disease can live for 15 to 20 years, after which they would lose their lives.

The causes of death among people with Hutington's disease include infections like pneumonia, injuries from falling and complications from being unable to swallow. While this is the case, instances where people live longer do exist.

What causes Huntington's disease?

Huntington's disease is caused by an inherited difference in a single gene, where a parent could pass along a healthy gene or one that causes this disorder. Furthermore, reports state that every child in the family has a 50% chance of inheriting a gene responsible for causing Huntington's disease.

How do people deal with Juvenile Huntington's disease?

Treatment for people living with Juvenile Huntington's disease mostly depends on their symptoms at a specific time.

If one of the symptoms includes seizures, medical doctors may prescribe anticonvulsant medications to control them. Parents are advised to discuss any side effects with their children's doctors to avoid further complications.

What causes Juvenile Huntington's disease?

Juvenile Huntington's disease is caused by a genetic change known as a trinucleotide repeat in the Huntington gene. An article by Rare Diseases reports that symptoms of this disorder may appear during a child's early years or when they are a teenager.

A few of these symptoms may include movements of the eyes that happen without the subject's control and cerebellar ataxia, causing a variety of elementary neurological deficits, such as asynergy and behavioural abnormality.

Juvenile Hunting's disease is caused by a genetic change known as trinucleotide repeat. Photo: NBC

Source: Getty Images

Mario Lopez's Huntington's disease claims were found to be untruthful. Still, he has since taken it upon himself to spread awareness and educate the public about this disorder, especially since his mother lost her life to the disease.

