Did Marcel Spears play football? All about The Neighborhood Cast Member

Rising star Marcel Spears is fast becoming a TV favourite, with a recurring role in the American sitcom The Neighborhood. His role in the hit series helped put his acting career on the map. What do we know about Marcel Spears?

Marcel Spears in New York City at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Marcel may be on the fast track to stardom, but his newfound commercial success did not reflect his life experiences. He has been homeless before and did not always dream of becoming an actor. Before his booming acting career, he dreamed of being an 'animal scientist by day and a jazz musician by night.'

Profile summary and bio

Full name Marcel Spears Date of birth December 13, 1988 Age 34 years old at the time of writing (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace New Orleans, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actor and producer Education Prairie View A&M University and Columbia University Native language English Net worth Between $1 and $5 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Although he is a fast-rising acting star, Marcel comes from humble beginnings as a homeless actor to a small-screen favourite. According to a field essay by Marcel, he was homeless for a couple of months in 2017 while living in New York before becoming a successful actor. Thankfully, his luck turned, and he is now making a name for himself in Hollywood.

Marcel Spears’ age

Born on December 13, 1988, Marcel is 34 years old and will be 35 on December 13, 2023. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Marcel Spears’ wife

The actor is unmarried. However, he is reportedly in a relationship with Amber Chardae Robinson. There is also much curiosity surrounding Marcel Spears’ parents, but there are no details on their names or other personal bits of information.

Marcel Spears, Cedric The Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Sheaun McKinney. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Did Marcel Spears play football?

Marcel is commonly associated and sometimes confused with Marcel Spears Jr., an American football player with the position as a linebacker for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League (USFL). Despite almost identical names, the two are not the same person, and the actor does not play football professionally.

Who plays Marty on The Neighborhood?

The Neighborhood is an American sitcom based around the show's protagonist, Dave Johnson, and his family, who move to Los Angeles from a small town in Michigan, attempting to settle into a black neighbourhood while dealing with issues arising from racial differences.

Marcel plays Marty Butler, one of the show's recurring characters. Marty Butler is an engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Is Marcel Spears leaving The Neighborhood?

Since Marcel's character is such an integral part of the show, fans have grown concerned that he may be exiting the show, along with some online buzz regarding the possibility. The fears are unfounded, and no confirmation of him leaving the sitcom exists.

Max Greenfield as Dave, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Marcel Spears as Marty in a scene from ‘The Neighborhood’. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Source: Getty Images

What has Marcel Spears played in?

Besides his career-shifting role in The Neighborhood, Marcel Spears’ movies and TV shows include various hit productions. Here are his IMDb acting credits:

The Mayor (2017 to 2018)

Always a Bridesmaid (2019)

Mama Got A Cough (2020)

The Neighborhood (2018 to 2023)

Marcel Spears’ net worth

His net worth is unconfirmed, leaving his exact value up for debate. But, most online sources report his value anywhere between $1 and $5 million.

Marcel Spears’ profiles

Marcel Spears’ Instagram page has 29.6K followers as of October 17, 2023. His X (Twitter) page has 3,698 followers as of October 17, 2023.

Marcel Spears is a name slowly rising through the ranks of Hollywood, playing memorable roles on the small screen that were a stepping stone into stardom. He shows more promise for the future with a few successful acting roles already under his belt.

READ ALSO: What does Michael Ballard do nowadays? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za wrote about Michael Ballard, an American businessman and reality TV star. What does the bar owner and bike enthusiast do now?

Keep reading for more information on Michael's career as of 2023, along with his relationships, background, social media profiles, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News