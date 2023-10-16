Liam Dunaway O'Neill is an American actor best known for his roles in the films Last Goodbye (2004), Confession (2005), and Festival in Cannes (2001). He rose to fame as Faye Dunaway's son, an American actress who gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for portraying Bonnie Parker in the iconic crime film Bonnie and Clyde (1967).

Faye Dunaway has had a long and distinguished career in the entertainment industry and is considered one of the great actresses of her generation. While her career has seen both highs and lows, her contributions to cinema remain significant. Here is what we know about Faye's son, Liam Dunaway O'Neill.

Liam Dunaway O'Neill's profile and bio summary

Full name Liam Dunaway O'Neill Gender Male Date of birth May 26, 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Country United States of America Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Famous as Son of Faye Dunaway Grandparents John MacDowell Dunaway Jr. and Grace April Smith Father Terry O'Neill Mother Faye Dunaway Occupation Actor

How old is Faye Dunaway's son?

Liam was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 26, 1980. Liam Dunaway O'Neill's age is 43 years old as of 2023. He is the son of Faye Dunaway, an American actress, while his adoptive father, Terry O'Neill, was a British photographer. He died on November 16, 2019, in London, aged 81.

What does Liam Dunaway O'Neill do for a living?

He began acting in the early 2000s, appearing in minor television series such as The West Wing and CSI: Miami. He has been credited for his appearances in several movies, including:

2004: Last Goodbye

2005: Confession

2008: Al's Beef

2001: Festival in Cannes

Who is Liam Dunaway O'Neill's mother?

Faye Dunaway is an American actress known for her extensive and acclaimed film, television, and theatre career. Dunaway's career has spanned several decades; she has worked in Hollywood and Broadway. She continues to be recognized as a talented and influential figure in the entertainment world.

How old is Liam Dunaway O'Neill's mother?

Dunaway was born on January 14, 1941, in Bascom, Florida, USA. She is 82 years old as of 2023 and grew up in a relatively modest background. Her father, John MacDowell Dunaway, was a career army officer, and her mother, Grace April Smith Dunaway, was a housewife.

Faye had a nomadic childhood due to her father's military postings, which led the family to move frequently during her early years.

Where did Faye Dunaway go to college?

Faye attended Boston University's College of Fine Arts, where she studied acting. She later continued her education at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. Her studies in acting and theatre laid the foundation for her successful career in film, television, and theatre.

Did Faye Dunaway have any children?

Faye was desperate to have children after marrying Terry O'Neill in 1983 but could not. This prompted her to adopt Liam at a tender age. However, the award-winning actress has lived to convince people that she is Liam's biological mother.

Faye Dunaway's relationships

Faye Dunaway has had several notable relationships throughout her life. Here are some of the significant ones:

Jerry Schatzberg (1967-1970)

Faye was in a relationship with photographer and director Jerry Schatzberg in the late 1960s. They collaborated on the film Puzzle of a Downfall Child in 1970.

Peter Wolf (1974-1979)

Dunaway was married to Peter Wolf, the lead singer of the rock band The J. Geils Band, from 1974 to 1979. They divorced after five years of marriage.

Terry O'Neill (1983-1987)

Dunaway was in a relationship with British photographer Terry O'Neill, known for his iconic celebrity photographs. They were together from 1983 to 1987.

Faye Dunaway's career

Faye had a successful and acclaimed film, television, and theatre career. Here are some key highlights:

Early theatre work

Dunaway began her career in the theatre, appearing in various off-Broadway productions in New York City during the 1960s. She gained attention for her stage performances, eventually leading to film and television opportunities.

Breakthrough role

Dunaway's breakthrough came with her role as Bonnie Parker in the crime film Bonnie and Clyde. The film was a critical and commercial success and catapulted her to stardom. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination. Faye's other notable movies include:

1967: Bonnie and Clyde

1968: The Thomas Crown Affair

1975: Three Days of the Condor

1978: Eyes of Laura Mars

1981: Mommie Dearest

1983: The Wicked Lady

1987: Barfly

1994: Don Juan DeMarco

2002: The Rules of Attraction

1999: The Thomas Crown Affair

Television work

Dunaway also had a presence on television and received Emmy Award nominations for her impressive work. Here are some of her notable roles:

1973: Oklahoma Crude

1984: Ellis Island

1987: The Two Mrs. Grenvilles

1992: Christopher Columbus: The Discovery

1996: Twilight of the Golds

1993: Columbo: It's All in the Game

2005: Alias

Academy awards

Dunaway won the Academy Award for Best Actress as Diana Christensen in the satirical film Network in 1976. Her portrayal of a ruthless television executive is considered one of her most iconic performances.

Dunaway's talent and versatility as an actress and her memorable performances in iconic films solidified her status as a Hollywood legend. She left a significant impact on the world of cinema and is remembered for her contributions to the art of acting.

What is Liam Dunaway O'Neill's net worth?

His net worth is not provided, but he is believed to earn a fortune from his acting career. His mother, Faye Dunaway, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, derived from her successful acting career.

The above is what we know about Liam Dunaway O'Neill, Faye Dunaway's son. He is an actor who rose to fame due to his celebrity parents.

