Who is Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers? Facts about Aaron Rodgers' mom

American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had a successful career in the NFL, leading the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl championship in 2011. His personal life has been less successful, with many rumours surrounding the strength of his relationship with his family and parents, including his mother. Who is Aaron Rodgers’ mom? We discuss everything we know about Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers and the family rift here.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Despite having a famous son, Aaron's parents steer clear of the limelight and thus have not been directly engaged with the media. However, here is what we know of the family, including Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers' summarised biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers Nickname Darla Rodgers Date of birth January 26, 1958 Age 65 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Mendocino, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Edward Wesley Rodgers Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde Children Three sons (Luke Rodgers, Jordan Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers) Profession Former professional dancer Education Ukiah High School Sacramento University California State University Native language English

According to the New York Post, public interest regarding tension in the Rodgers family started in 2016 when Aaron's brother Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette and went on to marry JoJo Fletcher. The couple were due to visit the Rodgers family home when Jordan told JoJo not to expect to see Aaron there, saying: 'I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron really don’t have much of a relationship.'

Aaron Rodgers’ mom and dad

Aaron's parents are Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers and Edward Wesley Rodgers. They remain mainly tight-lipped regarding the family rift, but Ed has since confirmed tension with a media outlet.

Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers' age

Darla was born on January 26, 1958, making Aaron Rodgers' mother 65 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What did Aaron Rodgers’ parents do?

According to online reports, Darla was a dancer during high school and later pursued it professionally, but there is no further confirmation. Edward is reported to be a chiropractor.

Aaron and his parents are not on speaking terms. Photo: @thelukerodgers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers' children

Darla has three children, all sons. They include Luke, Jordan, and Aaron Rodgers. She is close to two of her three sons, as Aaron decided to distance himself from the family.

Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers' education

According to online sources, Darla attended Ukiah High School, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Sacramento University for two years. Then, she studied at California State University, studying Gerontology and Stress Management.

During her educational years, she was a dancer on the cheerleading team and played baseball.

Does Aaron Rodgers have a relationship with his parents?

There has been much speculation regarding Aaron's relationship with his parents online, prompting fans to wonder where the family stands. Aaron's father, Ed Rodgers, confirmed to The New York Times that the Bleacher Report article regarding their rift was accurate and that his son has not spoken to them since 2014.

While appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast in 2022, Aaron publicly acknowledged a family rift but was open to reconciliation.

He said: 'I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point.'

Aaron Rodgers and Elijah Johnson at the musical ‘MJ’ on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre on September 4, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Why does not Aaron Rodgers get along with his family?

Despite many rumours swirling regarding what led to the rift, there is no confirmation on what caused the family estrangement. In 2016 by Us Weekly, it was reported that Aaron's then-girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, was the catalyst for the rift.

The former couple broke up in 2017, and Olivia fired back at the rumours in 2018, saying: 'I was friendly with Jordan. I met the parents only a couple of times. She further elaborated: 'Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating.'

Aaron Rodgers' mom, Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers, remains a reclusive figure in the limelight in her estranged son's life. With Aarons's openness to reconcile, there is hope of a potential reunion in the future.

