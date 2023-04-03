Who is Kaylee Hartung's husband, or is she dating? All about the sports reporter

Kaylee Hartung has made a big name in the television broadcasting industry. She has covered some of the top stories internationally. With all this success, her fans are interested in her personal life. So, who is Kaylee Hartung's husband? Is she dating? Read on to find out.

Kaylee Hartung is a renowned journalist and correspondent widely recognized for covering major national and international news stories. She has worked for big companies such as CBS News, ESPN, CNN, ABC News, and NBC News.

Kaylee Hartung's profiles

Full name Kaylee Hartung Gender Female Date of birth November 7, 1985 Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Age 37 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet and 2 inches (157 centimetres) Weight 50 kilograms (110 pounds) Hair colour Light Brown Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Julie Tucker Father Joe Hartung Occupation News reporter Net worth $3.2 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Kaylee Hartung's bio

She was born on November 7, 1985. As of 2023, Kaylee Hartung's age is 37 years. Her star sign is Scorpio.

What is Kaylee Hartung's ethnic background?

She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up in a family of academics, with her parents being professors at Louisiana State University (LSU). Her nationality is American, and Kaylee Hartung's heritage is mixed.

Both of Kaylee Hartung's parents' nationality is American, but her father was part Asian. He was born in Indonesia and grew up in the Netherlands.

How tall is Kaylee Hartung?

The news reporter stands at 5 feet and 2 inches or 157 centimetres. She weighs about 50 kilograms (110 pounds). Her hair and eyes are both brown.

Who are Kaylee Hartung's parents?

She was born to Joe Hartung and Julie Tucker. Kaylee Hartung's father was a pilot for America in World War II. Joe had followed in his father's footsteps and gained expertise in aviation by serving in the Royal Dutch Air Force. In 1975, he travelled to the United States seeking excitement with only his flying ability as his asset.

In the years following the World War, he would journey around the globe, participating in air exhibitions, executing coordinated flights, and establishing a reputation for himself by performing aerial stunts and competing in World War II plane races.

Education

The news correspondent was a bright student and excelled academically during her school years. She attended Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge and later enrolled at Washington and Lee University in Virginia to pursue a degree in journalism and politics. During her college years, Kaylee was actively involved in various extra-curricular activities, including the college newspaper and student-run television station.

Career

After graduation, Kaylee Hartung started her career as a sports reporter with Cox Sports Television in New Orleans. She covered the New Orleans Saints and Hornets, as well as college football and basketball games. She later worked for ESPN, covering various sports events, including the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the College World Series, and the X Games.

In 2014, Kaylee joined CNN as a correspondent and quickly made a name for herself as a fearless and dedicated reporter. She covered several high-profile stories, including the 2016 Presidential election, the terrorist attack in Nice, France, the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the historic flooding in Baton Rouge in 2016.

Kaylee's reporting skills and dedication to her work have earned her many accolades and recognition over the years. In 2018, she was nominated for an Outstanding Breaking News Coverage Emmy Award for her coverage of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she was on the ground and reported live from the scene.

Aside from her work as a journalist, Kaylee is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. She has spoken openly about her struggles with anxiety and depression and regularly volunteers for mental health organizations.

Is Kaylee Hartung married?

The news reporter has maintained her personal life away from the limelight. She is yet to share whether she is in a relationship or not.

What caused Kaylee Hartung's eye injury?

In 2020, fans of Kaylee noticed something wrong with her left eye. Some even alleged that she had a prosthetic eye. This was, however, not the case as she had been earlier diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Fortunately, she recovered from the disease and got back to work.

What is Kaylee Hartung's net worth?

Kaylee Hartung's net worth is estimated to be around $3.2 million. Her earnings come from her work as a journalist and correspondent for major news outlets like CNN and ESPN.

Kaylee Hartung is a talented and dedicated journalist known for her fearless reporting and commitment to her work. She has kept her personal life away from the limelight, and the public has yet to know who Kaylee Hartung's husband is or if she is dating.

