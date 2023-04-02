Who is Tiktok star Cale Saurage? Age, girlfriend, height, net worth, profiles

Through the years, Cale Saurage created a big name for himself in the online entertainment industry. He has managed to remain relevant on various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, where he has a massive following. So, how did he become so famous?

Cale Saurage is an American TikToker, Instagram influencer, musician, YouTuber, social media personality, and influencer. Although he is known for other things, Cale Saurage's dance videos, in particular, attracted his fanbase.

Cale Saurage profiles and bio

Full name Cale Saurage Gender Male Date of birth February 27, 1998 Place of birth California, USA Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana Age 25 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) Weight 158 pounds (72 kilograms) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Shelly Siblings Riley Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Occupation TikTok star, singer, content creator, and social media influencer Net worth $800k Social media accounts Instagram TikTok Twitter YouTube

How old is Cale Saurage?

He was born on February 27, 1998. As of 2023, Cale Saurage's age is 25 years, and his astrological sign is Pisces.

Where is Cale Saurage from?

The social media sensation was born in California, USA, but currently lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is of American nationality, and he is ethnically Caucasian.

Who are Cale Saurage's parents?

He was born to Shelly, the CEO and founder of Body Sculpt Barre. However, his father is yet to be identified, but he is an entrepreneur. Occasionally, Saurage features his parents in his videos. He has a younger sister named Riley, with whom he grew up. She is also a popular social media personality and model with a vast following on TikTok.

How tall is Cale Saurage?

Cale Saurage's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. He weighs about 158 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Career

Cale wears many hats. He is famous as a TikTok star, social media influencer, musician, and content creator. He rose to fame on TikTok for his entertaining videos, including lip-syncing, POVs, pranks, reactions, dancing, singing, comedic dubs, and sketches. Cale Saurage's TikTok account has amassed over six million followers, with his videos receiving more than 110.8 million likes as of March 2023.

The influencer is well-recognized on Instagram, where his primary focus is sharing videos related to dance and comedy. At present, he has accumulated a following of 506k on the social media site. Moreover, he maintains a Twitter account with 97.8k followers.

YouTube

Cale is also active on YouTube, where he has a self-titled channel that he created on May 16, 2009. At present, Cale Saurage's YouTube channel has 469k subscribers. His content on the channel includes vlogs, racing, pranks, challenges, and music videos.

Cale Saurage's merch

Apart from his digital activities, Saurage is an entrepreneur. He owns an online fashion merch called DamnBaby, which sells items such as stickers, phone cases, and hoodies.

In addition, Cale is also a musician and has produced several singles, including Cowboy Anthem, Toothed Up, Take Me Home, and his most recent song, Cry Baby Bye Baby.

Cale Saurage's boxing career

The TikTok star also tried getting into the boxing industry in 2021. On June 12, 2021, a boxing event occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, where YouTubers and TikTokers faced each other.

Who is Cale Saurage's girlfriend?

Cale has remained private about his dating life. However, he is allegedly romantically involved with another TikTok personality, Cassidy Condie.

In a post on Instagram, Cale posted Cassidy with the caption

Cassidy is my sugar momma

This further cemented the claims that the two are more than just friends.

What is Cale Saurage's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $800k. He earns his income from his music and social media career. He owns an online merch, which adds to his total income.

Cale Saurage is a well-known social media personality, TikTok star, and singer who has achieved considerable fame on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. Presently, he resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States.

