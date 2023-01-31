How to email Instagram and other options to contact support

Instagram is a global social media platform that allows its users to connect with others from anywhere in the world. The app has contributed to people getting industry recognition in the entertainment space and is used as a business tool. Do you need to know how to contact Instagram via email or through its other options?

Instagram support can be contacted via email or through its customer care number. Research has found that users have not reported any success in using these methods to try and get assistance with their problems. However, Instagram’s help centre articles provide ways in which users can solve the problems they experience by simply using their applications.

How to contact Instagram

There are various ways to get yourself in touch with the Instagram team and these ways are through email or phone. Send an email to support@instagram.com or call +1-650-543-4800.

Does Instagram have a support chat?

At the moment, Instagram does not have a support chat. Users are normally referred to using the social networking service’s online help center, where a variety of articles with guidelines regarding a list of issues are available.

Does Instagram have a call centre?

Furthermore, the social networking app does not have a call centre that is known to the public. But a customer care number with America’s country code exists and attempting to call the number +1-650-543-4800 from a different country may be costly.

How do I contact Instagram about a problem?

Instagram’s help center advises users to report any problems they may face within the app. This should be the last resort if updating the app does not fix the problem in question, which can include noticing that your app has technical issues, features are not working optimally, or you are seeing sensitive content in your feed.

Be as detailed as possible when you report a problem within the app for your problem to be understood. Follow the steps below to get started:

Open your Instagram app.

Tap your profile on the bottom right of your screen.

Click on settings and help.

Click on report a problem then follow the instructions carefully.

Does Instagram support respond to emails?

It has been mentioned that people have reported little success after contacting Instagram via email and it is unknown if the reason for this is the volume of emails that Instagram might be receiving regularly. Accordingly, it is better to reach out to the relevant people through the app.

How do I contact Instagram to restore my account?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to contact Instagram in such instances and an account cannot be restored if it was deleted voluntarily or involuntarily with a password. However, cases differ. Users may be required to set up a new account and can use their previous email address but will have to choose a different username.

Instagram has millions of users around the world, which is the reason it can be difficult to get a response when you contact the relevant personnel. Furthermore, it seems that relying on the social media platform’s online guidelines is the only solution to troubleshooting any technical issues.

