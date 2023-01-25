FNB provides several financial products to its customers in South Africa and abroad. The company has open communication lines to allow customers to contact them whenever they have an issue with a certain product. FNB WhatsApp number and other contact details are highlighted below.

First National Bank is one of the oldest financial service providers in South Africa and among the country's big four, alongside Absa, Nedbank, and Standard Bank. FNB serves over 8 million customers.

Does FNB have WhatsApp?

The First National Bank does not have a WhatsApp number to interact with customers. The bank only offers internet services via the FNB Connect telecommunications unit.

FNB contact number

The FNB customer care number is 135 if you have an FNB SIM or 087 575 0147 for any landline. Other FNB contact numbers are;

Service Contact number 24-hour single-line fraud 087 575 9444 for South African customers +27 11 369 2924 for clients outside South Africa Telephone banking and general inquiries 087 575 9404 for South Africa +27 11 371 3711 for international calls Loans 087 730 5596 Credit card 087 575 9406 for card cancellations 087 736 4800 for credit card applications 087 575 1111 for Classic and Gold cards and general card inquiries 087 577 7000 for Premier cards 087 730 6000 for private wealth 087 575 4727 for private clients 0800 990 475 for Visa Global customers Telephone fraud 0800 110 132 Lost or damaged cards 087 575 9444 Credit card disputes 087 575 1111 Debit card disputes 087 575 9404 Follow-up on lodged disputes 087 575 9404 Debit order and salary switching 087 736 7001 Car insurance 087 312 0001 Home Insurance 0860 328 328 for a new policy, inquiries, changes, and claims 087 575 9408 for complaints Life insurance 087 736 7774 FNB banking app 087 575 03 62 FNB Connect 147 from an FNB SIM or 087 575 0147 from any landline Cash solutions 087 7 362 247 in South Africa +27 11 371 3711 outside South Africa Aspire current account 087 575 9404 or +27 (0) 11 369 1088 Private client accounts 087 575 4727 Private wealth accounts 087 730 6000

How do I contact FNB for free?

You can contact First Nation Bank for free using the FNB Banking App, but normal data charges will apply. Customers using other SIMs to call will incur charges.

FNB customer care email

Clients can reach out to the financial services provider via;

Service Email Queries and complaints care@fnb.co.za Follow-up on lodged disputes fnbcard@fnb.co.za Debit order and salary switching debitorders@fnb.co.za Foreign exchange fx@fnb.co.za Cash solutions fnbcashsolutions@fnb.co.za Life insurance fnblife@fnb.co.za for a new policy fnblifeclaims@fnb.co.za for claims Home Insurance fnbibsales@fnb.co.za for a new policy fnbiinsurancebrokers@fnb.co.za for inquiries inbclaims@fnb.co.za for claims care@fnb.co.za for complaints or compliments Car insurance switchinnsurance@fnb.co.za for sales fnbstimotorclaims@fnb.co.za for claims fnbstiservicing@fnb.co.za for servicing and complaints Credit card: fnbcard@fnb.co.za for cancellations fastapp@fnb.co.za for applications fnbcard@fnb.co.za for the classic and gold cards, Premier cards, and general inquiries wealthcard@fnb.co.za for private wealth privateservice@fnb.co.za for private clients

You can contact the banking giant via online support on the official website by filling in and submitting the provided form. FNB can also be contacted via its various social media platforms.

How do I call FNB from overseas?

FNB customers who are outside South Africa can send an email using the relevant email address from the ones listed above. You can also call with numbers starting with +27, as listed above. Non-residents can call on +27 11 352 5025 or +27 11 352 5025 or send an email to nonRes@fnb.co.za.

How do I chat with FNB?

First National Bank customers can chat with the bank's customer service via the FNB app, which can be downloaded from the Google play store or Apple's App Store. For effective communication, ensure you have the latest application on your phone. Follow this procedure to chat and get an immediate response;

Open the FNB application

Select the Messages option

option Click on Secure Chat

Write your message

The Smart inContact messaging on the app is recommended to ensure your messages with the bank are secured. You can approve all your online transactions and verify devices to log in to your banking profiles. It is also easy to detect and report fraudulent activity linked to your account.

FNB physical address

The majority of FNB financial services are available online and via mobile banking. You can also visit any of their branches near you using the online branch locator.

FNB customer service hours

First National Bank customer care works at the following hours;

Mondays to Fridays from 8.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Saturdays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Sundays from 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

FNB branch operating hours

You can also visit the nearest branch during office hours:

Mondays to Fridays from 9.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. for normal hours; from 8.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for extended hours

Saturdays from 8.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for normal hours; from 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. for extended hours

Sundays from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. for extended hours.

Note: Extended branch operating hours are only available in the Gauteng region, and notice for extended hours will be displayed at the branch entrance.

If you have any complaint or compliment or wish to make an inquiry, use the above FNB contact details to get help. The company's customer service is always available to listen to you.

