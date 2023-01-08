How to do a SIM swap without the old SIM on Vodacom, Cell C, MTN, and Telkom

SIM swapping helps mobile network users keep their old number when getting a new SIM card. You may need to swap after losing or damaging the old card or to get a microSIM that fits in your new device. How do you do a SIM swap without an old SIM card when using various network service providers in South Africa?

You can do a SIM swap without the old card. Photo: Talaj

Source: Getty Images

When swapping, customers maintain services from their old SIM. The only thing that changes is your PIN and PUK numbers, while RICA details will be transferred to the new card.

How can I do a SIM swap without the old SIM card?

You can transfer your old line to a new card when you lose or damage your old SIM card. Below are the different ways to switch SIM without the old card.

How to do a SIM swap on Vodacom without the old SIM

For prepaid customers, follow this procedure;

Buy a new prepaid starter pack and register it for RICA

Dial 136 from the new SIM

Choose the option to use your old cellphone number

You will be connected to a call center consultant who will do the SIM swap for you

The new card will be activated after between two and 24 hours.

Contract customers will have to visit the nearest Vodacom shop for assistance. Remember to carry your South African ID or passport, current Vodacom telephone number, replaceable contract SIM, and proof of residence to RICA-register the new SIM.

How to do a SIM swap on Vodacom without calling

You can swap using USSD instead of calling Vodacom. After purchasing a new card from a Vodacom store, dial *136# and choose the option to use your old number, then follow the prompts. Alternatively, you can visit the nearest Vodacom store to complete the process with the help of a Vodacom agent.

SIM swapping ensures the services from the old card are not lost. Photo: Mikhail Artamonov

Source: Getty Images

Cell C SIM swap without the old SIM card

Swapping your Cell C SIM without your old SIM card can be done by calling customer service, via self-service, or visiting the nearest store. You will need your old card to swap via SMS. Before starting the switching process, customers should purchase a new Cell C SIM pack and then RICA the new card (must have your ID or passport and proof of residence to RICA).

To swap using Cell C customer service;

Call 084135 or 135

Choose option 9

Hold the line until a customer care representative comes on to take you through the process.

To swap Cell C SIM via self-service;

Verify that Cell C Self-service is active

Dial 084135 using another cellphone

Enter your self-service PIN

Select SIM swap as your choice.

MTN SIM swap without the old SIM

MTN clients can switch cards by dialing 135 and speaking to an MTN customer representative, via USSD, or by visiting the nearest MTN store. You can only use the SMS option if you have your old SIM. The SIM swap process for USSD is as follows;

Purchase a new MTN card from an MTN store

Ensure the card is RICA registered and activated

Dial *135*3# using your new card

Enter your old number as requested and follow the prompts to finish the swapping process.

Swapping cards can be done at home or the nearest mobile network store. Photo: Talaj

Source: Getty Images

Telkom SIM swap without the old SIM

The Telkom SIM swap process can only be done at a Telkom store. Remember to carry your South African ID or passport and proof of residence. Your new SIM will be RICA registered at the store, and a Telkom customer agent will help you through the swapping process. SIM swap online, USSD, and SMS services are not available for Telkom users.

Can I get the same number if I lose my SIM?

Yes. The process is made possible through SIM swapping for both prepaid and contract customers.

What happens if I just switch SIM cards?

You will not lose the services offered on the old card since they are linked to the mobile number, and your RICA details will be moved to the new SIM. However, the PUK and PIN numbers will change after switching.

What is required for a SIM swap?

You will need a new SIM that can be purchased at the nearest mobile network stores. The card should then be RICA registered and activated. If you make the switch at the store, ensure you have your identity documents and proof of residence.

SIM swapping without your old SIM is an easy and straightforward process for contract and prepaid customers. You can do the process at home or visit the nearest shop for assistance from a customer representative.

READ ALSO: How does Rain unlimited data work? Everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za highlighted how Rain unlimited data works in South Africa. Many services across South Africa, including learning, shopping, and working, are done online, hence the need for unlimited access to the internet.

Rain mobile network operator has some of the most affordable monthly data plans. The service provider has data-only SIM cards and offers competitive 4G and 5G packages.

Source: Briefly News