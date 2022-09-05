MTN South Africa offers great contract deals on SIM, data, talk-time, and devices. To enjoy the mobile network operator's services, it is crucial to know the MTN track my application process and everything else regarding the services offered. This article highlights all you need to know regarding Mobile Telephone Network contracts.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

How to track MTN contract application. Photo: @Pexels on pixabay.com, @Mtnsa on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

MTN's head office is located in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the service provider is the largest mobile network operator in Africa. However, it is the second largest in South Africa behind Vodacom, which has over 31.52 million subscribers, against MTN's 21.22 million subscribers.

Types of MTN contracts

Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) is one of the most preferred mobile network providers in South Africa. The telco offers three types of contracts, including;

1. SIM-only

A client gets a new SIM card with an activated price plan. The card is placed into an existing device. In case your device uses a card that differs from the SIM in the starter pack, you can swap. SIM swaps can be done by calling an MTN agent on 135, visiting the telco’s store, or via SMS.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

To swap from the current contract SIM card, follow this procedure;

SMS the word Swap from your current contract SIM to 44770

from your current contract SIM to 44770 You will receive the OTP

Send another SMS in the format; Swap(New SIM number)*OTP# to 44770. For example, Swap093225568*4567# to 44770.

to 44770. For example, Swap093225568*4567# to 44770. After the old SIM stops working, replace it with the new SIM and switch it on.

Remember;

Existing MTN clients do not need to RICA for a new contract SIM.

The new contract SIM card is obtained from an MTN store.

The new SIM number is found on the SIM card pack.

2. SIM and device

The customer receives a new device and a new SIM card with an activated price plan. All plans under this category have a once-off 20GB Anytime data bundle that should be used within 30 days of activation.

3. Handset-only

Mobile Telephone Network customers with an active price plan can purchase a new device. Go to any of the operator's stores to find a handset that suits your needs.

The contracts offered by the service provider vary in length, including;

Monthly (month to month)

2 years (24 months)

3 years (36 months)

MTN is the largest mobile network in Africa and second in South Africa. Photo: @ReutersAfrica, @TheNectanMag on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

MTN contract price plans

The telco's contracts are divided into different price plans to suit your pocket and ensure you are connected via voice or data. These include;

Meta Gigs: Includes anytime-data, streaming, and social bundles

Includes anytime-data, streaming, and social bundles Mega Talk: Has MTN-to-MTN and MTN to other networks talk time as well as anytime-data and social bundles.

Has MTN-to-MTN and MTN to other networks talk time as well as anytime-data and social bundles. My MTNChoice: Keeps you connected with reliable data that can be offered with a range of portable modems, Wi-Fi devices, and tablets.

Keeps you connected with reliable data that can be offered with a range of portable modems, Wi-Fi devices, and tablets. My MTNChoice Flexi: Offers flexibility when using voice, data, and SMS plans. The customer can set usage limits and get real-time usage notifications to keep their monthly expenditure in check.

Offers flexibility when using voice, data, and SMS plans. The customer can set usage limits and get real-time usage notifications to keep their monthly expenditure in check. Sky: This plan offers clients unlimited local MTN-to-MTN calls, SMS, ad large data allocations. It is available in various packages and also includes lifestyle components and a priority VIP help desk.

A customer can upgrade or downgrade at any time. Migrating to a higher price plan is not charged, but you will incur migration costs and device repayment charges if you downgrade.

To migrate to a different plan, you will have to visit an MTN store with your ID and fill in a migration application form. You can also talk to the telco agent by dialling 135.

Customers should be on their current plan for at least three months before migrating to another price plan. Those looking for a handset upgrade should have utilized at least 20 months of their 24-month agreement. However, if you are migrating from a promotional contract, you can only migrate after 24 months.

MTN contract requirements

To qualify for a Mobile Telephone Network contract, you will need;

A valid South African Identity Card. Non-South African citizen with legal residence can use their passport.

Proof of residence, which can be an electricity bill or levy statement.

Proof of income (provide latest pay slip).

A bank statement that goes back three months.

MTN clients can cancel, upgrade, or downgrade their existing contract. Photo: @GhStandard, @Mtnsa on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How long does an MTN contract take to be approved?

Once you make your submission, it is checked, and approval is made within a few minutes and up to one week, depending on your credit profile. You also have to wait between three and ten days to receive your device.

How to check MTN contract approval

To do an MTN contract application follow-up, call the provider’s customer care agent on 135 using an MTN line. The agent will answer your queries regarding approval.

How do I check my MTN contract status?

MTN contract application status check can be done by calling the service provider on 135 from your MTN cellphone. The customer agent will update you on the status. Post-paid clients can view the status via MyContract, a reliable online self-service portal or call 083 123 1761 from their MTN phone.

MTN contract cancellation

Customers who wish to terminate their existing contract should notify the telco 20 days before the agreement expires. The entire cancellation process may take up to 20 working days.

You can call an MTN call centre agent by dialling 135 and get directions on how cancellation works, including any related costs. Alternatively, you can send your cancellation request via email to retentions@mtn.com, and an agent will send feedback.

You may have to pay any outstanding cost of the device, one month’s subscription, and outstanding usage charges. Those who port their cell numbers to another service provider before the contract expires will have to pay cancellation fees.

How do I cancel my MTN Mondo contract?

If you request a service via Mondo, you have 10 working days from the date of delivery to cancel the contract. For clear directions on how to cancel the agreement, contact the customer care agent on 087 310 9583 or send an email to customercare@mondo.co.za.

How do I contact Mondo MTN?

You can call Mondo’s customer care agent on 087 310 9583. Alternatively, you can send them an email at customercare@mondo.co.za, and they will get back to you.

MTN contracts are some of the most preferred in South Africa because of their flexible terms. Get one that suits your needs today and stay connected!

READ ALSO: Top 10 best cheap data deals in South Africa 2022 | All you need to know

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top ten most affordable data deals in South Africa. Many people and corporates in the country rely on data to stay connected.

Finding the best offers helps you save money. Various network operators offer different deals. Find one that suits your needs from the list.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News