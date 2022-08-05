Global site navigation

Best MTN SIM-only data deals: How to get MTN deals in South Africa
Best MTN SIM-only data deals: How to get MTN deals in South Africa

by  Lynn Kandie

MTN SIM-only data deals meet the needs of different clients. You choose the phone or tablet on which you want MTN to set the sim-only data. This article will help you discover the best MTN sim-only deals this year. You are guaranteed to find one that fits your wallet.

MTN is the biggest internet supplier in South Africa. Most MTN subscribers using SIM-only data deals admit that these services are affordable, fast, and convenient.

MTN sim-only data deals

MTN has great data deals in 2023. They offer daily, weekly, and monthly subscription plans. The sim-only data deals come in various packages and prices. Check out MTN data contract deals below:

MTN mega gigs data deals

You can pay MTN mega gigs data monthly for 24 or 36 months. The total data in a package is split into anytime, video, and social bundles. You also get call minutes.
MTN mega gigs XS

The social data you get on MTN mega gigs XS can access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The video streaming data can only access Showmax and DStv Now.

Mega gigs XS data2 GB
Voice25 minutes
Anytime data1 GB
Social data500 MB
Video Streaming data500 MB
PriceR127 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega gigs S

MTN mega gigs S customers can use their social data on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The video data can be used for Showmax and DStv Now only.

MTN mega gigs S data4 GB
Voice50 minutes
Anytime data2 GB
Social data1 GB
Video Streaming data1 GB
PriceR187 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega gigs M

You can use the MTN mega gigs M video data on Showmax and DStv Now. The social data can be used for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
MTN mega gigs M data8 GB
Voice75 minutes
Anytime data4 GB
Social data2 GB
Video Streaming data2 GB
PriceR286 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega gigs L

You only get video data on MTN mega gigs L for Showmax and DStv Now. You can use your social data on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

MTN mega gigs L data12 GB
Voice100 minutes
Anytime data6 GB
Social data3 GB
Video Streaming data3 GB
PriceR384 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega gigs XL

MTN mega gigs XL customers also enjoy social data and video streaming data. The social data can access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The video data can only be used on Showmax and DStv Now.

MTN mega gigs XL data25 GB
Voice200 minutes
Anytime data15 GB
Social data5 GB
Video Streaming data5 GB
PriceR545 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega talk data deals

The MTN mega talk plans have various integrated contract packages. The deals are available on monthly terms or 24-month and 36-month contracts.

MTN mega talk XS

The social data on MTN mega talk XS can be used for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp. The video data can only be used on the Showmax platform and DStv Now.

MTN mega talk XS data500 MB
Voice100 minutes
Anytime data250 MB
Social data250 MB
PriceR127 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega talk S

The MTN mega talk S Video data can only be used for Showmax and DStv Now. You can use the social data on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

MTN mega talk S data1 GB
Voice240 minutes
Anytime data500 MB
Social data500 MB
PriceR187 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega talk M

The MTN mega talk M video data can only be used on the Showmax platform and DStv Now. You can use the social data on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

MTN mega talk M data2 GB
Voice500 minutes
Anytime data1 GB
Social data1 GB
PriceR286 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega talk L

The social data on MTN mega talk L package can be used on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp. The video streaming data can only be used for Showmax and DStv Now.

MTN mega talk L data5 GB
Voice700 minutes
Anytime data6 GB
Social data3 GB
Video Streaming data3 GB
PriceR384 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN mega talk XL

The MTN mega talk XL social data can be used for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram. You can use the video data for Showmax and DStv Now only.
MTN mega talk XL data8 GB
Voice1500 minutes
Anytime data15 GB
Social data5 GB
Video Streaming data5 GB
PriceR545 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN SKY data deals

The MTN Sky plans offer customers unlimited local calls, SMS, and data. In addition, MTN Sky customers can enjoy exclusive lifestyle benefits.

MTN SKY Bronze

The MTN SKY Bronze plan comprises 400 local SMS daily and R30 international calling airtime. The summer bonus social bundle can be used for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

MTN SKY Bronze data30 GB
Voice1600 minutes
Anytime data30 GB
Hello World Roaming data500 MB
PriceR751 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN SKY Silver

The MTN SKY Silver plan gives you 4500 all net minutes. Unlimited MTN to MTN calls MTN Fair-use Policy (FUP) is applicable.

MTN SKY Silver data50 GB
Voice4500 minutes
Anytime data50 GB
Hello World Roaming data500 MB
PriceR931 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN SKY Gold

The MTN SKY Gold plan has 7500 all net minutes. Unlimited MTN to MTN calls MTN Fair-use Policy (FUP) is applicable.

MTN SKY Gold data100 GB
Voice7500 minutes
Anytime data100 GB
Hello World Roaming data500 MB
PriceR1339 monthly x 24 or 36 months

MTN SKY Platinum

The MTN SKY Platinum plan offers you 400 local SMS per day. The summer bonus social bundle can be used for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram. A 200GB Fair-use Policy applies to the uncapped data, and unlimited MTN to MTN Calls MTN Fair-use Policy (FUP) is also applicable.

MTN SKY Platinum dataUncapped data
Voice10000 minutes
Hello World Roaming data1 GB
PriceR1853 monthly x 24 or 36 months

My MTNChoice data plans

My MTNChoice plans are ideal for regular users who want freedom and flexibility. You can pay monthly or pay a lump sum for 24 months.

Here are the current My MTNChoice deals and prices:

My MTNChoice 2 GBMy MTNChoice 3 GBMy MTNChoice 5 GB
R89 monthly subscription fee x 24 monthsR149 monthly subscription fee x 24 monthsR199 monthly subscription fee x 24 months
R55 once-off connection feeR55 once-off connection feeR55 once-off connection fee
2GB per month inclusive data3GB per month Anytime mins5GB per month Anytime mins

MTN data contract qualifications

MTN data contract deals suit clients who do not want prepaid data packages. You can get a 24 or 36-month contract. The qualifications for MTN data contracts are:

  • Proof of income.
  • A proof of residence (e.g., levy statement or electricity bill)
  • A national ID.
  • Three months' bank statements

How can I get unlimited data on an MTN sim?

Dial *567*59# and wait for MTN's response. If you qualify for unlimited MTN deals, choose option 1 from the menu, then pick 1 again to get an unlimited data plan.

How can I get MTN 10GB for R99?

Dial*137# to migrate to BozzaGigs LTE, where data prices start at 4GB for R49. Other BozzaGigs LTE data deals include 10GB for R99, 15GB for R129, and 20GB for R149.

What are the disadvantages of SIM-only deals?

Every deal has some pros and cons. Below are the disadvantages of using MTN sim-only data deals:

  • You pay for the phone and the data contract in one deal. This inconveniences those who only need data and want to avoid buying new phones.
  • A sim-only data contract can spread to 36 months. Hence it is less suitable for those who buy new devices or change their data plans regularly.
  • Some handsets can be more expensive on MTN compared to other sellers.

How much is an MTN sim card?

A new MTN sim card costs R4 ($0.3) in South Africa.

What is needed to buy a SIM card in South Africa?

You need a valid identification document (your passport or National ID card) and proof of residence (e.g., a formal confirmation from the hotel and billing documents) to purchase a South African SIM card.

Which SIM card is best for data in South Africa?

If you're traveling in South Africa, Telkom, Vodacom, MTN, or Airalo are some of the best sim cards you can use for data.

How do I buy data on MTN South Africa?

Dial *136*2#, call 136 or 135, or buy MTN data over the counter at your nearest MTN store or retail outlet. You can also buy data on MTN's mobile app.

MTN sim-only deals have exciting offers like anytime data, calling minutes, social data, and video streaming data. Comparing packages before subscribing will help you make the best decision.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

