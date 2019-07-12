A list of all the important MTN USSD codes and shortcodes

Telecommunication companies have tried as much as possible to make their services efficient and convenient for ease of access. By doing so, they have developed shortcodes that enable users to access services easily. Being informed of the MTN USSD codes can go a long way as it saves you time.

The MTN logo. Photo: @MTNza

Source: UGC

MTN is one of the most influential and most convenient mobile service providers. Since the mobile service provider has millions of users who are registered with it, there is a need for the company to make its services convenient for use by its users. One of the ways that it has done so is by coming up with MTN USSD codes that have had a very big difference in the lives of its users.

Important MTN USSD codes

Even though USSD codes for MTN aim to make it simpler for users to manoeuvre through the services that the mobile service providers offer, some instances require the codes to be changed.

In that case, users are advised to ensure they are always updated on the codes. Below is a summary table of the updated MTN USSD codes and shortcodes.

Function Code Browse all USSD services *130*0# Check your balance *136# Detailed balance inquiries **136*1# CallBack *121*number# Buy voice, SMS, data and promotional bundles *136*2# Eazi Recharge *136*10# Call diverting **61*the number diverting to# Call diverting cancellation ##61# Cancel your data purchase *136*5# Find your IMEI number *#06# International calling rates *135*2# International voicemail retrieval *135# Manage subscriptions *136*5# Directory enquiries *200# Me2U *136*3# Me4U *141*(voucher number)*(cellphone number to be recharged) Prepaid data roaming *135# Check your prepaid roaming balance *141# View prepaid roaming rates *111*1# Pay4Me *127*number# Device setup *123# Compare and change price plans *136*4# Recharge via Absa *120*2272# Recharge via Capitec *120*3279# Recharge via FNB *120*321# Recharge via Nedbank *120*001# Recharge via Standard Bank *120*2345# Cancel an SMS bundle purchase *136*5# SMS Roaming *135*14#

Here are more MTN USSD codes and shortcodes you need to be familiar with. These codes will help you carry out your functions easily.

Function Code Unblock your cellphone **05*PUK number*New PIN code*then repeat new PIN code# MyMTN YelloBucks *234# For MTN customers: xtratime *151*1# For non-MTN customers *120*151# Missed call notifications *100# International Roaming *111# COVID-19 support materials and information *120# Callback *121# Play menu *123# Betal Labs *124# SIM Swap *126*7927# Pay4Me *127# Campaigns *132# RICA *131# Personalised offers *142# Personalised social bundle deals *143# Sponsorships *144# Financial services *151# Digital subscriptions *155# Scratch & Win *156# Self-help menu for contract customers *162# Self-help menu for Prepaid customers *173# Zone *175# Pulse *411# XtraTime *151*2# Account settings *136*5# Ask someone to send you airtime, data or SMS bundles *136*3#

How do you check your MTN balance?

MTN balance check is limited to MTN users. The shortcode on how to check airtime balance on MTN is *136#. If you wish to have a detailed balance report, you can do this by dialling *136*1#.

What is the MTN USSD code for data?

MTN balance check. Photo: pexels.com, @gustavo-fring

Source: UGC

Being one of the most influential internet service providers, MTN has the best deals when it comes to data bundles. The best part of it is that you can purchase the internet bundles using the shortcodes. To purchase bundles, you can do so by dialling the MTN data bundles codes *136*10# and selecting the data bundles option.

What is *121 used for in MTN?

The code *121# is used for callback. When you attempt to make a call but have insufficient credit on your prepaid account, you can activate the callback service.

How to check number on MTN

If you were worried about how to check my MTN number, there is a short code for that. You can do so by dialling *123*888#.

Using the MTN USSD codes has made services more accessible. It might not be easy to master all MTN codes. You can, however, access them here. You do not have too got through the burden of cramming all MTN codes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on the cheapest uncapped WIFI without a landline in South Africa. Capped data plans are neither dependable nor effective in this era of rising online presence and e-commerce.

Fortunately, more internet service providers (ISPs) are now offering affordable uncapped WIFI plans. As a result, heavy online network users no longer have to worry about running out of data.

Source: Briefly News