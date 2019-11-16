Internet connection is a crucial aspect of modern society. Learning all you need to know about the MTN APN settings South Africa service is crucial as it goes a long way in ensuring that you are connected. Here is all you need to know.

Image: facebook.com, @mtn

Source: UGC

Getting the correct MTN internet settings South Africa is an important step in guaranteeing connectivity. You should note that sometimes different devices require different settings to work. If you are to access the internet through your device for different daily use, you must know which procedure to follow.

MTN settings

MTN is one of the leading telecommunication companies in Africa. It has grown to become one of the global giants in its field. It majorly focuses on the African market, and it has its headquarters in Johannesburg, meaning that it is one of South Africa's major service providers. The following are details for the APN and internet settings on MTN.

MTN APN settings for South Africa

The following are vital settings that you need to learn. Remember that your data bundles will not work if you do not have the right APN setting. The process is usually automatic for most devices. If this is not the case, you need to set it manually using the following simple steps.

How do I set my APN?

MTN APN settings for South Africa. Photo: @mtn

Source: UGC

READ ALSO: Cheapest WiFi packages in South Africa 2020

To answer the pressing question, what is the APN for MTN? Here is what you need to do.

Username: (Leave blank)

Password: (Leave blank)

APN name: Type the word internet

MTN internet settings for South Africans

For internet services, follow the prompts below. Note that the internet setting may be dependent on the phone you are using. However, you can send an SMS to 3888 and you will receive the correct settings for your phone.

APN: internet

Username: guest

Password: ( )

For MMS services use the following details

APN: internet

Username: mtnmms

Password: mtnmms

Wap Gateway: 196.011.240.241 Port: 8080

MMS Center: http://mms.mtn.co.za/mms/wapenc

For MT GPRS relevant settings are as follows:

APN: myMTN

Username: mtnwap

Password: mtnwap

READ ALSO: Best cellphone insurance: Vodacom, MTN, and more

MTN APN South Africa Android setting

MTN APN settings for South Africa. Photo: @mtn

Source: UGC

In case you have an Android phone that requires special settings, then consider the following. First, you go to the 'phone's settings', then to 'more', followed by 'mobile network', then to 'access point names' and then to '+'. You can now add the details below.

Name: MTN internet

APN: Internet

Proxy: Not set

Port: Not set

Username: Guest

Password: Not set

Server: Not set

MMSC: Not set

MCC: 655

MNC: 10

Authentication Type: Not set

APN type: Default

APN protocol: Ipv4

APN roaming protocol: Ipv4

Enable/ disable APN: APN enable

Bearer: Unspecified

MVNO Type: None

MVNO value: Not set

MTN mail settings

The MTN mail service comes with numerous advantages. Apart from having access to your email, you also get to enjoy other services including SMS notifications, email access through the website, your PC, or cellphone. You also get 2GB email storage space, an inbuilt contact list and calendar, a virus and spam checking tool, and 4 extra email aliases.

You can access the emails through 2 simple methods. The first one is by logging in to an email address. This one is direct by simply visiting the MTN website, registering, and logging in. Alternatively, use an email PC client such as Microsoft Outlook that supports 2 types of technologies, the POP3 for receiving an email as well as the SMTP for sending an email. For this second one:

Set the POP3 for incoming mail by visiting mail.mymtnmail.co.za

Set the SMTP for the outgoing mail through mail.mtn.co.za

This same procedure applies for a compatible cell phone device.

READ ALSO: MTN Insurance: Steps to claim a lost or a stolen phone

MTN specials and services

Apart from the different common data bundles package offered by the company, it has numerous other goodies for its users. One such offer is the cellphone deal. The network offers a variety of cellphones for its subscribers and customers, ranging from small and affordable phones to large and expensive ones.

Now that you have a better understanding of what MTN APN settings South Africa are all about, make sure to stay connected. Just because your phone does not do this automatically does not mean that you cannot set it manually.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Briefly.co.za