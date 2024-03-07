Pizza Perfect menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa
For over 35 years, Pizza Perfect has delivered delicious pizzas, salads, and sides to South Africans, staying true to their resonant mantra of 'making pizza perfect.' With over 100 stores nationwide, they are one of SA's most popular eateries. But what does their menu look like, and how much does it take to get a bite? Here is what to know about Pizza Perfect's menu and prices.
With over 30 diverse pizzas, including ample vegetarian options, the brand ensures a perfect pizza for every preference. Whether you fancy a classic pepperoni and margherita or a bolder option like the spicy chicken pizza, their menu caters to all tastes. With various choices, Pizza Perfect ensures a delightful option for every budget.
Who is the founder of Pizza Perfect?
Michael Solomou founded the brand in 1989 at Honeydew Shopping Centre in Johannesburg. What started in a single traditional Pizza store has translated into a brand many pizza lovers look forward to having.
Pizza Perfect's menu for 2024
Pizza Perfect's pizza menu showcases a range of delicious pizzas with perfect toppings. Whether you crave pizza, chicken wings, burgers, pasta, or a delightful sub, they offer meals that leave your taste buds craving more. This is Pizza Perfect's menu with prices updated for 2024 below:
Deluxe Pizza
There is a range of deluxe pizzas with a friendly budget. Below is a list of them and their prices:
|Variant
|Price (30 cm)
|Perfect Deluxe
|R148
|Maestro Deluxe
|R169
|Chicken Nachos
|R159
|Bella Deluxe
|R149
|Mystic Deluxe
|R148
|The Godfather Deluxe
|R175
|Mince Nachos
|R165
|Caribbean Deluxe
|R145
|Sweet and Sour Chicken Deluxe
|R148
|Carnivoris Deluxe
|R149
|Pulled Pork Peppadew Deluxe
|R155
Classic pizza
There are two variants to this pizza, depending on the individual's preference and budget; the variants and prices are below:
|Variant
|Price (23 cm)
|Price (30 cm)
|Mexicana
|R99
|R136
|Hawaiian
|R86
|R115
|La Nonna
|R99
|R136
|Spare Rib
|R99
|R136
|Europa
|R95
|R129
|Chicken and Bacon
|R103
|R139
|Bacon
|R89
|R125
|El Greco
|R95
|R129
|Spicy Chourizo
|R95
|R129
|Pepperoni
|R86
|R116
|Miami
|R100
|R138
|Veg Exotico
|R88
|R126
|Margherita
|R69
|R93
|Chicken Livers
|R86
|R116
|Las Vegas
|R89
|R125
|California
|R99
|R136
|Tiri
|R86
|R116
|Regina
|R86
|R115
|Bacon and Banana
|R86
|R116
|Geroni
|R79
|R109
|Cheesy Nachos
|R89
|R125
|Steak
|R103
|R145
|BBQ Chicken
|R95
|R129
|Spicy Chicken
|R99
|R136
|Chicken Mayo
|R95
|R129
|Vegetarian
|R79
|R109
|Tikka Chicken
|R99
|R136
|Pulled Pork Original
|R97
|R135
|Bolognese
|R95
|R129
Dessert pizza
This menu comes in 23 cm. Below are the variants and their prices:
|Variant
|Price
|Peppermint
|R59
|Rocky Road
|R59
|Candyland
|R59
Chicken burgers
This menu has two variants: burger only and combo. Below are the forms and their prices:
|Variant
|Price (Burger only)
|Price (Combo)
|Chicken
|R49
|R75
|Chicken & Cheese
|R54
|R79
|Chicken & Avo
|R59
|R85
|Chicken, Feta & Peppadew
|R75
|R100
|Perfect Chicken
|R75
|R100
|Hawaiian
|R59
|R85
|Hawaiian Cheese
|R64
|R89
Kiddies meals
This menu has two types and sizes: Pizza (15CM) and Pasta (200G). Their variants and prices are discussed below:
|Variant
|Price
|Hawaiian
|R58
|Geroni
|R58
|Margherita
|R58
|Regina
|R58
|Mac & cheese
|R69
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|R69
Pastas
This meal comes in 450 grams. Below is a rundown of the variants and their cost:
|Variant
|Price
|Original Lasagne
|R104
|Chicken Lasagne
|R104
|Mac & cheese
|R89
|Lasagne Creme
|R115
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|R99
|Fettucini Alfredo
|R99
|Vegetarian Penne
|R95
Subs
This menu has two options for customers to choose from. These are 20 cm and 40 cm. The variants and their prices are below:
|Variant
|Price (20 cm)
|Price (40 cm)
|Miami
|R65
|R107
|Steak
|R69
|R109
|Mexicana
|R62
|R105
|Spicy Chicken
|R62
|R105
|Pulled Pork
|R69
|R109
|Vegetarian
|R57
|R99
|Perfect
|R74
|R115
|Hawaiian
|R59
|R99
|La Nonna
|R62
|R105
Extras
This menu has two options for customers, which are 23 cm and 30 cm. Their variants and prices are the following:
|Variants
|Price (23 cm)
|Price (30 cm)
|Garlic or chilli sauce
|R9
|R11
|Vegetables, fresh chilli
|R17
|R19
|Cheese, meat, avo
|R27
|R32
Perfect salads
If you have a special flair for salad, you should consider the salads. While there are variants to this menu, below are their prices:
|Variant
|Price
|Chicken
|R55
|Greek
|R47
|Italian
|R47
Perfect chicken
Preparing your chicken at home may not give you the perfect taste you desire. So, whether you want something for yourself or your family, here are options available at Pizza Perfect:
- You can get five strips for R39 or 10 for R64;
- Six wings go for R57, while 10 wings sell for R89 and 20 sell for R195;
- The wraps sell between R57 and R69.
Pizza Perfect's specials
The brand always seeks to please its customers by regularly presenting enticing specials. If you are eager to seize a bargain or trim pizza costs, rejoice in the diverse specials and promotions they frequently feature.
The brand keeps the excitement alive through promotions, from "Anytime Special" to limited-time promos, offering chances to win prizes like a Suzuki S-Presso. Stay updated on their website or social media platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram, to ensure you take advantage of time-limited offers and secure an extra-special deal for your money.
Pizza Perfect's online delivery
With Pizza Perfect's online delivery service, you can relish the convenience of having your favourite pizza delivered right to your doorstep. Please place your order effortlessly by visiting their website, where you can peruse the menu and opt for doorstep delivery or convenient restaurant pickup.
Securely make payments online for a swift experience, or elevate your convenience by ordering through Pizza Perfect's app on IOS and Android. Download the app, place your order, and savour the seamless experience.
Pizza Perfect's contact number
If you have suggestions about their menu or wish to connect with the restaurant team, please use Pizza Perfect's contact number. For inquiries, needs, or complaints, contact Pizza Perfect's head office using the details below:
- Physical location: Cnr. Industrial Road & Vervoer street, Kya Sands, Randburg, Johannesburg
- Phone: +27 11 462 4405/9, +27 11 462 4413/15
- Fax: +27 11 704 3944
Now that you know Pizza Perfect's menu and prices, select the option that suits your taste and budget. The expanding chain of stores across South Africa has been delighting taste buds with authentic pizza flavours for years. The brand promises a mouthwatering experience worth every bite with tempting special promotions.
