Pizza Perfect menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

For over 35 years, Pizza Perfect has delivered delicious pizzas, salads, and sides to South Africans, staying true to their resonant mantra of 'making pizza perfect.' With over 100 stores nationwide, they are one of SA's most popular eateries. But what does their menu look like, and how much does it take to get a bite? Here is what to know about Pizza Perfect's menu and prices.

Pizzas from Pizza Perfect restaurant. Photo: @‌Pizza Perfect Benoni on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With over 30 diverse pizzas, including ample vegetarian options, the brand ensures a perfect pizza for every preference. Whether you fancy a classic pepperoni and margherita or a bolder option like the spicy chicken pizza, their menu caters to all tastes. With various choices, Pizza Perfect ensures a delightful option for every budget.

Who is the founder of Pizza Perfect?

Michael Solomou founded the brand in 1989 at Honeydew Shopping Centre in Johannesburg. What started in a single traditional Pizza store has translated into a brand many pizza lovers look forward to having.

Pizza Perfect's menu for 2024

Pizza Perfect's pizza menu showcases a range of delicious pizzas with perfect toppings. Whether you crave pizza, chicken wings, burgers, pasta, or a delightful sub, they offer meals that leave your taste buds craving more. This is Pizza Perfect's menu with prices updated for 2024 below:

Deluxe Pizza

There is a range of deluxe pizzas with a friendly budget. Below is a list of them and their prices:

Variant Price (30 cm) Perfect Deluxe R148 Maestro Deluxe R169 Chicken Nachos R159 Bella Deluxe R149 Mystic Deluxe R148 The Godfather Deluxe R175 Mince Nachos R165 Caribbean Deluxe R145 Sweet and Sour Chicken Deluxe R148 Carnivoris Deluxe R149 Pulled Pork Peppadew Deluxe R155

Classic pizza

Pizza Perfect's classic pizza. Photo: @PizzaPerfectSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are two variants to this pizza, depending on the individual's preference and budget; the variants and prices are below:

Variant Price (23 cm) Price (30 cm) Mexicana R99 R136 Hawaiian R86 R115 La Nonna R99 R136 Spare Rib R99 R136 Europa R95 R129 Chicken and Bacon R103 R139 Bacon R89 R125 El Greco R95 R129 Spicy Chourizo R95 R129 Pepperoni R86 R116 Miami R100 R138 Veg Exotico R88 R126 Margherita R69 R93 Chicken Livers R86 R116 Las Vegas R89 R125 California R99 R136 Tiri R86 R116 Regina R86 R115 Bacon and Banana R86 R116 Geroni R79 R109 Cheesy Nachos R89 R125 Steak R103 R145 BBQ Chicken R95 R129 Spicy Chicken R99 R136 Chicken Mayo R95 R129 Vegetarian R79 R109 Tikka Chicken R99 R136 Pulled Pork Original R97 R135 Bolognese R95 R129

Dessert pizza

This menu comes in 23 cm. Below are the variants and their prices:

Variant Price Peppermint R59 Rocky Road R59 Candyland R59

Chicken burgers

Pizza Perfect's chicken burger. Photo: @PizzaPerfectSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This menu has two variants: burger only and combo. Below are the forms and their prices:

Variant Price (Burger only) Price (Combo) Chicken R49 R75 Chicken & Cheese R54 R79 Chicken & Avo R59 R85 Chicken, Feta & Peppadew R75 R100 Perfect Chicken R75 R100 Hawaiian R59 R85 Hawaiian Cheese R64 R89

Kiddies meals

This menu has two types and sizes: Pizza (15CM) and Pasta (200G). Their variants and prices are discussed below:

Variant Price Hawaiian R58 Geroni R58 Margherita R58 Regina R58 Mac & cheese R69 Spaghetti Bolognese R69

Pastas

Pizza Perfect pasta. Photo: @pizzaperfectelarduspark, @PizzaPerfectSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This meal comes in 450 grams. Below is a rundown of the variants and their cost:

Variant Price Original Lasagne R104 Chicken Lasagne R104 Mac & cheese R89 Lasagne Creme R115 Spaghetti Bolognese R99 Fettucini Alfredo R99 Vegetarian Penne R95

Subs

Pizza Perfect's subs. Photo: @PizzaPerfectSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This menu has two options for customers to choose from. These are 20 cm and 40 cm. The variants and their prices are below:

Variant Price (20 cm) Price (40 cm) Miami R65 R107 Steak R69 R109 Mexicana R62 R105 Spicy Chicken R62 R105 Pulled Pork R69 R109 Vegetarian R57 R99 Perfect R74 R115 Hawaiian R59 R99 La Nonna R62 R105

Extras

This menu has two options for customers, which are 23 cm and 30 cm. Their variants and prices are the following:

Variants Price (23 cm) Price (30 cm) Garlic or chilli sauce R9 R11 Vegetables, fresh chilli R17 R19 Cheese, meat, avo R27 R32

Perfect salads

If you have a special flair for salad, you should consider the salads. While there are variants to this menu, below are their prices:

Variant Price Chicken R55 Greek R47 Italian R47

Perfect chicken

Preparing your chicken at home may not give you the perfect taste you desire. So, whether you want something for yourself or your family, here are options available at Pizza Perfect:

You can get five strips for R39 or 10 for R64;

Six wings go for R57, while 10 wings sell for R89 and 20 sell for R195;

The wraps sell between R57 and R69.

Pizza Perfect's specials

The brand always seeks to please its customers by regularly presenting enticing specials. If you are eager to seize a bargain or trim pizza costs, rejoice in the diverse specials and promotions they frequently feature.

Any of Pizza Perfect's menu can be ordered from the comfort of your home or office. Photo: @pizzaperfect_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The brand keeps the excitement alive through promotions, from "Anytime Special" to limited-time promos, offering chances to win prizes like a Suzuki S-Presso. Stay updated on their website or social media platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram, to ensure you take advantage of time-limited offers and secure an extra-special deal for your money.

Pizza Perfect's online delivery

With Pizza Perfect's online delivery service, you can relish the convenience of having your favourite pizza delivered right to your doorstep. Please place your order effortlessly by visiting their website, where you can peruse the menu and opt for doorstep delivery or convenient restaurant pickup.

Securely make payments online for a swift experience, or elevate your convenience by ordering through Pizza Perfect's app on IOS and Android. Download the app, place your order, and savour the seamless experience.

If you have suggestions about their menu or wish to connect with the restaurant team, please use Pizza Perfect's contact number. For inquiries, needs, or complaints, contact Pizza Perfect's head office using the details below:

Physical location: Cnr. Industrial Road & Vervoer street, Kya Sands, Randburg, Johannesburg

Cnr. Industrial Road & Vervoer street, Kya Sands, Randburg, Johannesburg Phone : +27 11 462 4405/9, +27 11 462 4413/15

: +27 11 462 4405/9, +27 11 462 4413/15 Fax: +27 11 704 3944

Now that you know Pizza Perfect's menu and prices, select the option that suits your taste and budget. The expanding chain of stores across South Africa has been delighting taste buds with authentic pizza flavours for years. The brand promises a mouthwatering experience worth every bite with tempting special promotions.

READ ALSO: Chicken Licken's menu and prices in South Africa (updated)

As published on Briefly, if you are looking for a satisfying and affordable meal, check out Chicken Licken, one of the most popular fast-food chains in South Africa.

Chicken Licken offers a variety of chicken dishes, including wings, drumsticks, thighs, and breasts. Once you know Chicken Licken's menu and prices, placing an order becomes easier.

Source: Briefly News