Pizza Perfect menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa
by  Favour Adeaga

For over 35 years, Pizza Perfect has delivered delicious pizzas, salads, and sides to South Africans, staying true to their resonant mantra of 'making pizza perfect.' With over 100 stores nationwide, they are one of SA's most popular eateries. But what does their menu look like, and how much does it take to get a bite? Here is what to know about Pizza Perfect's menu and prices.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

With over 30 diverse pizzas, including ample vegetarian options, the brand ensures a perfect pizza for every preference. Whether you fancy a classic pepperoni and margherita or a bolder option like the spicy chicken pizza, their menu caters to all tastes. With various choices, Pizza Perfect ensures a delightful option for every budget.

Who is the founder of Pizza Perfect?

Michael Solomou founded the brand in 1989 at Honeydew Shopping Centre in Johannesburg. What started in a single traditional Pizza store has translated into a brand many pizza lovers look forward to having.

Pizza Perfect's menu for 2024

Pizza Perfect's pizza menu showcases a range of delicious pizzas with perfect toppings. Whether you crave pizza, chicken wings, burgers, pasta, or a delightful sub, they offer meals that leave your taste buds craving more. This is Pizza Perfect's menu with prices updated for 2024 below:

Deluxe Pizza

There is a range of deluxe pizzas with a friendly budget. Below is a list of them and their prices:

VariantPrice (30 cm)
Perfect DeluxeR148
Maestro Deluxe R169
Chicken Nachos R159
Bella Deluxe R149
Mystic Deluxe R148
The Godfather Deluxe R175
Mince NachosR165
Caribbean DeluxeR145
Sweet and Sour Chicken Deluxe R148
Carnivoris DeluxeR149
Pulled Pork Peppadew DeluxeR155

Classic pizza

There are two variants to this pizza, depending on the individual's preference and budget; the variants and prices are below:

VariantPrice (23 cm)Price (30 cm)
MexicanaR99 R136
HawaiianR86 R115
La NonnaR99 R136
Spare RibR99 R136
EuropaR95 R129
Chicken and BaconR103 R139
Bacon R89 R125
El GrecoR95 R129
Spicy ChourizoR95 R129
Pepperoni R86R116
Miami R100 R138
Veg ExoticoR88 R126
MargheritaR69 R93
Chicken LiversR86R116
Las VegasR89R125
California R99R136
TiriR86 R116
Regina R86 R115
Bacon and BananaR86 R116
Geroni R79 R109
Cheesy NachosR89 R125
Steak R103 R145
BBQ ChickenR95R129
Spicy ChickenR99 R136
Chicken Mayo R95 R129
Vegetarian R79 R109
Tikka ChickenR99 R136
Pulled Pork OriginalR97 R135
Bolognese R95 R129

Dessert pizza

This menu comes in 23 cm. Below are the variants and their prices:

VariantPrice
Peppermint R59
Rocky RoadR59
Candyland R59

Chicken burgers

This menu has two variants: burger only and combo. Below are the forms and their prices:

VariantPrice (Burger only)Price (Combo)
Chicken R49 R75
Chicken & CheeseR54 R79
Chicken & AvoR59 R85
Chicken, Feta & PeppadewR75 R100
Perfect ChickenR75 R100
Hawaiian R59 R85
Hawaiian CheeseR64R89

Kiddies meals

This menu has two types and sizes: Pizza (15CM) and Pasta (200G). Their variants and prices are discussed below:

VariantPrice
Hawaiian R58
Geroni R58
MargheritaR58
Regina R58
Mac & cheeseR69
Spaghetti BologneseR69

Pastas

This meal comes in 450 grams. Below is a rundown of the variants and their cost:

VariantPrice
Original LasagneR104
Chicken LasagneR104
Mac & cheeseR89
Lasagne CremeR115
Spaghetti BologneseR99
Fettucini AlfredoR99
Vegetarian Penne R95

Subs

This menu has two options for customers to choose from. These are 20 cm and 40 cm. The variants and their prices are below:

VariantPrice (20 cm)Price (40 cm)
Miami R65 R107
Steak R69 R109
MexicanaR62 R105
Spicy ChickenR62 R105
Pulled PorkR69 R109
Vegetarian R57 R99
Perfect R74 R115
Hawaiian R59 R99
La NonnaR62 R105

Extras

This menu has two options for customers, which are 23 cm and 30 cm. Their variants and prices are the following:

VariantsPrice (23 cm)Price (30 cm)
Garlic or chilli sauceR9 R11
Vegetables, fresh chilliR17 R19
Cheese, meat, avoR27R32

Perfect salads

If you have a special flair for salad, you should consider the salads. While there are variants to this menu, below are their prices:

VariantPrice
Chicken R55
Greek R47
Italian R47

Perfect chicken

Preparing your chicken at home may not give you the perfect taste you desire. So, whether you want something for yourself or your family, here are options available at Pizza Perfect:

  • You can get five strips for R39 or 10 for R64;
  • Six wings go for R57, while 10 wings sell for R89 and 20 sell for R195;
  • The wraps sell between R57 and R69.

Pizza Perfect's specials

The brand always seeks to please its customers by regularly presenting enticing specials. If you are eager to seize a bargain or trim pizza costs, rejoice in the diverse specials and promotions they frequently feature.

The brand keeps the excitement alive through promotions, from "Anytime Special" to limited-time promos, offering chances to win prizes like a Suzuki S-Presso. Stay updated on their website or social media platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram, to ensure you take advantage of time-limited offers and secure an extra-special deal for your money.

Pizza Perfect's online delivery

With Pizza Perfect's online delivery service, you can relish the convenience of having your favourite pizza delivered right to your doorstep. Please place your order effortlessly by visiting their website, where you can peruse the menu and opt for doorstep delivery or convenient restaurant pickup.

Securely make payments online for a swift experience, or elevate your convenience by ordering through Pizza Perfect's app on IOS and Android. Download the app, place your order, and savour the seamless experience.

Pizza Perfect's contact number

If you have suggestions about their menu or wish to connect with the restaurant team, please use Pizza Perfect's contact number. For inquiries, needs, or complaints, contact Pizza Perfect's head office using the details below:

  • Physical location: Cnr. Industrial Road & Vervoer street, Kya Sands, Randburg, Johannesburg
  • Phone: +27 11 462 4405/9, +27 11 462 4413/15
  • Fax: +27 11 704 3944

Now that you know Pizza Perfect's menu and prices, select the option that suits your taste and budget. The expanding chain of stores across South Africa has been delighting taste buds with authentic pizza flavours for years. The brand promises a mouthwatering experience worth every bite with tempting special promotions.

