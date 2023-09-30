View Debonairs Pizza menu and prices in 2023 in South Africa
Debonairs Pizza is one of the best pizza brands. It offers a wide variety of sides to complement your meal. Go through this list as it compiles the latest Debonairs Pizza menu and prices in 2023.
Debonair means charming and confident, and Debonairs Pizza is nothing short of that. The brand appeals to diverse tastebuds by providing various options to choose from, available in different sizes and prices.
How much does it cost to buy Debonairs Pizza?
From classic pizzas like chicken, meat and vegetarian pizzas, go through these details about Debonairs Pizza's menu, and prices in 2023. They come in different sizes; hence, you can curate your preferred pizza flavour.
Small
Highlighted below are the prices of the small pizzas. The cheapest, the classic margherita, goes for R22.90, while the most expensive is R47.90.
|Menu item
|Price
|Club meat pizza
|R47.90
|Something meaty
|R47.90
|Beef steak & mushroom
|R41.90
|Mexican fiesta
|R41.90
|Four seasons
|R41.90
|Hawaiian
|R36.90
|Tikka chicken
|R47.90
|Chicken & mushroom
|R41.90
|Sweet chilli chicken
|R39.90
|BBQ chicken
|R39.90
|Sweet & sour chicken
|R38.90
|Original veggie
|R36.90
|3 Cheese
|R35.90
|Red hot veggie
|R35.90
|Classic margherita
|R22.90
Medium
What size is a medium Debonairs Pizza? The minimum diameter of a small pizza is 19cm, 23cm for the medium-sized, and 30 cm for a large one. The prices range between R45.90 and R79.90. Highlighted below are the costs of the different flavours available:
|Menu item
|Price
|Club meat pizza
|R79.90
|Something meaty
|R79.90
|Beef steak & mushroom
|R71.90
|Mexican fiesta
|R69.90
|Four seasons
|R69.90
|Hawaiian
|R64.90
|Tikka chicken
|R79.90
|Chicken & mushroom
|R71.90
|Sweet chilli chicken
|R67.90
|BBQ chicken
|R67.90
|Sweet & sour chicken
|R66.90
|Original veggie
|R64.90
|3 Cheese
|R61.90
|Red hot veggie
|R61.90
|Classic margherita
|R45.90
Large
Large pizzas cost between R64.90 and R114.90. Highlighted below are the prices for the different flavours and their prices:
|Menu item
|Price
|Club meat pizza
|R114.90
|Something meaty
|R114.90
|Beef steak & mushroom
|R106.90
|Mexican fiesta
|R101.90
|Four seasons
|R101.90
|Hawaiian
|R89.90
|Tikka chicken
|R114.90
|Chicken & mushroom
|R106.90
|Sweet chilli chicken
|R99.90
|BBQ chicken
|R99.90
|Sweet & sour chicken
|R94.90
|Original veggie
|R89.90
|3 Cheese
|R86.90
|Red hot veggie
|R86.90
|Classic margherita
|R64.90
If you are specific about the type of crust for your pizza, these are the options available and their prices:
|Type of pizza crust
|Price
|Double stack
|R44.90
|Crammed crust
|R49.90
Special pizzas
Besides the variety of options and sizes, Debonairs offers additional deals, usually advertised on the brand's social media platforms or website. Use the Debonairs app download option available on Android and iOS devices to keep up with the deals and discounts. Tabulated below are the prices for special pizzas:
|Special pizzas
|Price
|Cram-decker
|R179.90
|Triple-decker (small)
|R64.90
|Triple-decker (large)
|R164.90
|Crammed-crust
|R144.90
Extra Toppings
If you prefer extra toppings, these are the rates. This option is only available for large pizzas.
|Topping
|Price
|Standard extra toppings
|R9.90
|Premium extra toppings
|R12.90
|High-premium extra toppings
|R20.90
|Extra cheese
|R20.90
Sides
Apart from the pizzas and extra toppings, you can order sides from the Debonairs Pizza. These are the current rates for the sides:
|Side
|Price
|Death by chocolate
|R64.90
|Donut dippers
|R64.90
|BBQ chicken wings
|R54.90
|Pop-Itz
|R44.90
|Cocktail cheese grillers
|R39.90
|Cheese & garlic bread ripper
|R34.90
Regular subs
Regular subs are another option to consider on the Debonairs menu, and highlighted below are the variants and their prices:
|Sub
|Price
|Something meaty sub
|R79.90
|Club sub
|R79.90
|Tikka chicken sub
|R77.90
|Chicken & mushroom sub
|R74.90
|Sweet & sour chicken sub
|R69.90
|Vegetarian sub
|R66.90
|Cheese & garlic sub
|R59.90
Debonairs online order
Apart from selling you various options at an affordable rate, the brand has stores across the country. Therefore, you can order online by searching Debonairs Pizza near me on your browser.
Alternatively, you can place your order online through the app or website, especially if you wish to enjoy the convenience of the Debonairs online delivery.
Debonairs Pizza's contact number
In case of complaints or issues that you need to resolve, contact the call centre on 0861 DPIZZA or 0861374992. The Debonairs Pizza's contact number is operational between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.
Alternatively, you can contact the customer care desk by sending an email to info@debonairspizza.co.za or the brand's social media platforms:
Frequently asked questions
The answers to these queens keep you updated with the brand. They also contribute to a better customer experience.
What is the most famous pizza in Debonairs?
Mzansi's most famous pizza is the triple-decker. It comes in two sizes, the small and large variants, begging the question, how much is triple-decker large? The large variant costs R164.90, while the small variant costs R64.90.
What are the flavours of the Debonairs Pizza menu?
Debonairs Pizza's flavours are categorised into standard and halal options. They have three main ingredients: meat, chicken and vegetarian. All these options are available on the Debonairs menu online. It is important to note that all vegetarian pizzas contain dairy products.
These details about Debonairs Pizza's menu and prices in 2023 keep up to speed with the brand's products and their value. Head to your nearest store or order online to enjoy the brand's tastiest creation.
