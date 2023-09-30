View Debonairs Pizza menu and prices in 2023 in South Africa

Debonairs Pizza is one of the best pizza brands. It offers a wide variety of sides to complement your meal. Go through this list as it compiles the latest Debonairs Pizza menu and prices in 2023.

A group enjoying different flavours of the pizzas from a takeaway box. Photo: @Debonairs Pizza (Official) on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Debonair means charming and confident, and Debonairs Pizza is nothing short of that. The brand appeals to diverse tastebuds by providing various options to choose from, available in different sizes and prices.

How much does it cost to buy Debonairs Pizza?

From classic pizzas like chicken, meat and vegetarian pizzas, go through these details about Debonairs Pizza's menu, and prices in 2023. They come in different sizes; hence, you can curate your preferred pizza flavour.

Small

Highlighted below are the prices of the small pizzas. The cheapest, the classic margherita, goes for R22.90, while the most expensive is R47.90.

Menu item Price Club meat pizza R47.90 Something meaty R47.90 Beef steak & mushroom R41.90 Mexican fiesta R41.90 Four seasons R41.90 Hawaiian R36.90 Tikka chicken R47.90 Chicken & mushroom R41.90 Sweet chilli chicken R39.90 BBQ chicken R39.90 Sweet & sour chicken R38.90 Original veggie R36.90 3 Cheese R35.90 Red hot veggie R35.90 Classic margherita R22.90

Medium

What size is a medium Debonairs Pizza? The minimum diameter of a small pizza is 19cm, 23cm for the medium-sized, and 30 cm for a large one. The prices range between R45.90 and R79.90. Highlighted below are the costs of the different flavours available:

Menu item Price Club meat pizza R79.90 Something meaty R79.90 Beef steak & mushroom R71.90 Mexican fiesta R69.90 Four seasons R69.90 Hawaiian R64.90 Tikka chicken R79.90 Chicken & mushroom R71.90 Sweet chilli chicken R67.90 BBQ chicken R67.90 Sweet & sour chicken R66.90 Original veggie R64.90 3 Cheese R61.90 Red hot veggie R61.90 Classic margherita R45.90

Large

Friends eating pizza from a takeaway box. Photo: GMVozd

Source: Getty Images

Large pizzas cost between R64.90 and R114.90. Highlighted below are the prices for the different flavours and their prices:

Menu item Price Club meat pizza R114.90 Something meaty R114.90 Beef steak & mushroom R106.90 Mexican fiesta R101.90 Four seasons R101.90 Hawaiian R89.90 Tikka chicken R114.90 Chicken & mushroom R106.90 Sweet chilli chicken R99.90 BBQ chicken R99.90 Sweet & sour chicken R94.90 Original veggie R89.90 3 Cheese R86.90 Red hot veggie R86.90 Classic margherita R64.90

If you are specific about the type of crust for your pizza, these are the options available and their prices:

Type of pizza crust Price Double stack R44.90 Crammed crust R49.90

Special pizzas

A directly above shot of pizza on a plate on a table. Photo: Igor Shoshin

Source: Getty Images

Besides the variety of options and sizes, Debonairs offers additional deals, usually advertised on the brand's social media platforms or website. Use the Debonairs app download option available on Android and iOS devices to keep up with the deals and discounts. Tabulated below are the prices for special pizzas:

Special pizzas Price Cram-decker R179.90 Triple-decker (small) R64.90 Triple-decker (large) R164.90 Crammed-crust R144.90

Extra Toppings

If you prefer extra toppings, these are the rates. This option is only available for large pizzas.

Topping Price Standard extra toppings R9.90 Premium extra toppings R12.90 High-premium extra toppings R20.90 Extra cheese R20.90

Sides

Apart from the pizzas and extra toppings, you can order sides from the Debonairs Pizza. These are the current rates for the sides:

Side Price Death by chocolate R64.90 Donut dippers R64.90 BBQ chicken wings R54.90 Pop-Itz R44.90 Cocktail cheese grillers R39.90 Cheese & garlic bread ripper R34.90

Regular subs

Regular subs are another option to consider on the Debonairs menu, and highlighted below are the variants and their prices:

Sub Price Something meaty sub R79.90 Club sub R79.90 Tikka chicken sub R77.90 Chicken & mushroom sub R74.90 Sweet & sour chicken sub R69.90 Vegetarian sub R66.90 Cheese & garlic sub R59.90

Debonairs online order

Apart from selling you various options at an affordable rate, the brand has stores across the country. Therefore, you can order online by searching Debonairs Pizza near me on your browser.

Alternatively, you can place your order online through the app or website, especially if you wish to enjoy the convenience of the Debonairs online delivery.

Debonairs Pizza's contact number

In case of complaints or issues that you need to resolve, contact the call centre on 0861 DPIZZA or 0861374992. The is operational between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.

Alternatively, you can contact the customer care desk by sending an email to info@debonairspizza.co.za or the brand's social media platforms:

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these queens keep you updated with the brand. They also contribute to a better customer experience.

What is the most famous pizza in Debonairs?

Mzansi's most famous pizza is the triple-decker. It comes in two sizes, the small and large variants, begging the question, how much is triple-decker large? The large variant costs R164.90, while the small variant costs R64.90.

Different variants and shapes of pizza. Photo: @Debonairs Pizza (Official) on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the flavours of the Debonairs Pizza menu?

Debonairs Pizza's flavours are categorised into standard and halal options. They have three main ingredients: meat, chicken and vegetarian. All these options are available on the Debonairs menu online. It is important to note that all vegetarian pizzas contain dairy products.

These details about Debonairs Pizza's menu and prices in 2023 keep up to speed with the brand's products and their value. Head to your nearest store or order online to enjoy the brand's tastiest creation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

