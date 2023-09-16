McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)
McDonald's has been around since 1940, and its continuous reinvention makes it one of the most preferred fast-food chains globally. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights the South African McDonald's menu with prices.
McDonald's is the world's second-largest chain of fast-food restaurants after Subway, with over 37,000 outlets globally. The franchise launched in South Africa in November 1995, with the first shop being set in Blackheath, Gauteng. The company currently operates more than 300 restaurants in all nine SA provinces.
McDonald's in South Africa: menu with prices
McDonald's SA menu features breakfast items, burgers, McNuggets, fries, McCafe coffees and beverages, desserts, and other exciting fast-food options. The prices vary with each item and the quantity of orders.
Main menu prices
The regular main menu is available from 10.30 a.m. until 10.00 p.m. The featured meals as of September 2023 are as follows;
|Item
|Price from
|Large chilli cheese McFlavour fries
|R46.50
|Regular chilli cheese McFlavour fries
|R34.90
|Grand chicken special
|R64.70
|Grand chicken spicy
|R61.70
|McFeast
|R89.80
|McFeast spicy
|R92.10
|Big Mac
|R60.50
|Quarter pounder with cheese
|R56.60
|Big Mac Sharebag
|R262.10
|Spicy Cajun Sharebag
|R262.10
|Chicken salad
|R66.30
|Green salad
|R37.20
|Chilli cheese double
|R44.90
|Chicken Foldover
|R61.20
|Spicy Foldover
|R66.50
|McRoyale
|R56.60
|Grand Chicken McChicken sauce
|R55.50
|Double cheeseburger
|R44.20
|Cheeseburger
|R33.30
|Hamburger
|R26.80
|Spicy Cajun chicken
|R43.20
|Chicken burger
|R26.80
|10pc McNuggets
|R68.80
|6pc McNuggets
|R47.20
|4pc McNuggets
|R36.20
|Veggie burger
|R33.30
|Fries
|R23.90
|Jalapeno Single
|R31.40
|Jalapeno Double
|R40.80
Breakfast menu prices
McDonald's SA breakfast has several items, including the classic SA Breakfast meal that consists of two boerie patties, grilled onions, tomato, scrambled eggs, a freshly toasted bun, and fries. The menu is available from 6.00 a.m. until 10.30 a.m.
|Item
|Price from
|Mega McMuffin meal
|R61.80
|SA Breakfast
|R56.00
|SA breakfast with coffee
|R67.60
|Sausage McMuffin meal
|R48.40
|Sausage McMuffin with egg meal
|R51.30
|Egg McMuffin meal
|R48.40
|Borrie breakfast bun
|R32.70
|Mega McMuffin
|R44.30
|Sausage McMuffin
|R33.30
|Egg McMuffin
|R33.30
|Sausage McMuffin with egg
|R36.20
|Hashbrown
|R26.80
|Fries
|R23.90
Dessert menu prices
The McDonald's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;
|Item
|Price from
|Oreo McFlurry
|R41.90
|Caramel Sundae
|R29.80
|Chocolate Sundae
|R29.80
|Strawberry Sundae
|R29.80
|Plain Sundae
|R25.10
|Apple Pie
|R26.30
Beverages menu prices
The McDonald's SA beverage menu consists of the following items as of September 2023;
|Item
|Price from
|McFizz passion fruit
|R31.50
|McFizz green apple
|R31.50
|McFizz watermelon
|R31.50
|Orange juice
|R26.30
|Apple juice
|R26.30
|Cappy apple juice
|R23.90
|Powerade Mountain Blast
|R32.10
|Strawberry shake
|R32.10
|Vanilla shake
|R32.10
|Chocolate shake
|R32.10
|Coke
|R23.30
|Coke no sugar
|R19.30
|Stoney zero
|R19.30
|Fanta
|R23.30
|Créme soda
|R23.30
|Sprite
|R23.30
|Bonaqua Still Water
|R19.90
|Hot chocolate
|R35.60
|Cappuccino
|R34.40
|Latte
|R35.60
|Filter with milk
|R29.80
|Filter no milk
|R29.80
|Americano
|R30.30
McCafé menu prices
The McCafé menu at South Africa's McDonald's consists of several items like coffee, frappe, doughnuts, and cakes. The current menu has the following;
|Item
|Price from
|Choc Hazelnut iced coffee
|R29.10
|Mango Frappe
|R37.30
|Strawberry Frappe
|R37.30
|Chocco Frappe
|R48.90
|Mocha Frappe
|R48.90
|Caramel Frappe
|R48.90
|Latte Frappe
|R48.90
|Hazelnut iced coffee
|R31.40
|Caramel iced coffee
|R31.40
|Vanilla iced coffee
|R31.40
|Hot chocolate
|R35.60
|Cappuccino
|R34.40
|Latte
|R35.60
|Filter with milk
|R29.80
|Filter no milk
|R29.80
|Americano
|R30.30
|Chocolate Ganache cake
|R38.40
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|R38.40
|Carrot cake
|R38.40
|Caramel doughnut
|R12.70
|Choco doughnut
|R13.90
|Home-style doughnut
|R10.40
|White doughnut
|R13.90
Happy Meals menu prices
The Happy Meal menu consists of various meal options with a choice of sides, including fries and corn. The current foods include the following;
|Item
|Price from
|Happy meal cheeseburger with corn
|R59.30
|Happy meal cheeseburger with fries
|R58.20
|Happy meal chicken burger with corn
|R59.30
|Happy meal chicken burger with fries
|R58.20
|Happy meal hamburger with corn
|R59.30
|Happy meal hamburger with fries
|R58.20
|Happy meal McNuggets with corn
|R59.30
|Happy meal McNuggets with fries
|R58.20
|Additional Happy Meal toy
|R17.50
How many menu items are in McDonald's?
The number of items on a McDonald's menu is over 145. The exact quantity varies with restaurant locations across the globe.
How much is the cheapest thing at McDonald's?
The fast-food restaurant has several low-value meals below $5. The popular $1-$2-$3-dollar menu has items like sausage burritos, McChicken sandwiches, and cheeseburgers.
How much is a double Big Mac?
The Big Mac costs R60.50 in South African McDonald's restaurants. The Big Mac Sharebag meal is available for R262.10.
How much is the Cardi B meal?
The Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal costs around $20.39, but the price varies across various locations. The meal is only served in the United States.
The meal contains Cardi's favourite combo, a cheeseburger, barbeque sauce, and a large Coke, while Offset's meal consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The order also comes with a hot, flakey apple pie and large fries for sharing.
McDonald's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or go to a store near you for the latest amount.
READ ALSO: List of top 10 affordable restaurants in Sandton (2023)
Briefly.co.za published some of Sandton's cheapest restaurants. The prestigious suburb is located north of Johannesburg, and most of the eateries in the area are beyond the eating budget of some.
Crispy Kreme Rosebank and Bistro Dolce Vita are among the most preferred restaurants with affordable menu prices. Check the article for more on what they serve.
Source: Briefly News