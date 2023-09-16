Global site navigation

McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)
Services

McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

by  Alice Wabwile

McDonald's has been around since 1940, and its continuous reinvention makes it one of the most preferred fast-food chains globally. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights the South African McDonald's menu with prices.

McDonald's menu
What is on the McDonald's SA menu in 2023? Photo: Rafael Henrique/Justin Sullivan on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

McDonald's is the world's second-largest chain of fast-food restaurants after Subway, with over 37,000 outlets globally. The franchise launched in South Africa in November 1995, with the first shop being set in Blackheath, Gauteng. The company currently operates more than 300 restaurants in all nine SA provinces.

McDonald's in South Africa: menu with prices

McDonald's SA menu features breakfast items, burgers, McNuggets, fries, McCafe coffees and beverages, desserts, and other exciting fast-food options. The prices vary with each item and the quantity of orders.

Main menu prices

The regular main menu is available from 10.30 a.m. until 10.00 p.m. The featured meals as of September 2023 are as follows;
ItemPrice from
Large chilli cheese McFlavour friesR46.50
Regular chilli cheese McFlavour friesR34.90
Grand chicken specialR64.70
Grand chicken spicyR61.70
McFeastR89.80
McFeast spicyR92.10
Big MacR60.50
Quarter pounder with cheeseR56.60
Big Mac SharebagR262.10
Spicy Cajun Sharebag R262.10
Chicken saladR66.30
Green saladR37.20
Chilli cheese double R44.90
Chicken FoldoverR61.20
Spicy FoldoverR66.50
McRoyaleR56.60
Grand Chicken McChicken sauceR55.50
Double cheeseburgerR44.20
CheeseburgerR33.30
HamburgerR26.80
Spicy Cajun chickenR43.20
Chicken burgerR26.80
10pc McNuggetsR68.80
6pc McNuggetsR47.20
4pc McNuggetsR36.20
Veggie burgerR33.30
FriesR23.90
Jalapeno SingleR31.40
Jalapeno DoubleR40.80

Breakfast menu prices

McDonald's SA breakfast has several items, including the classic SA Breakfast meal that consists of two boerie patties, grilled onions, tomato, scrambled eggs, a freshly toasted bun, and fries. The menu is available from 6.00 a.m. until 10.30 a.m.

ItemPrice from
Mega McMuffin mealR61.80
SA BreakfastR56.00
SA breakfast with coffeeR67.60
Sausage McMuffin mealR48.40
Sausage McMuffin with egg mealR51.30
Egg McMuffin mealR48.40
Borrie breakfast bunR32.70
Mega McMuffinR44.30
Sausage McMuffinR33.30
Egg McMuffinR33.30
Sausage McMuffin with eggR36.20
HashbrownR26.80
FriesR23.90

Dessert menu prices

The McDonald's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;

ItemPrice from
Oreo McFlurryR41.90
Caramel SundaeR29.80
Chocolate SundaeR29.80
Strawberry SundaeR29.80
Plain SundaeR25.10
Apple PieR26.30

Beverages menu prices

The McDonald's SA beverage menu consists of the following items as of September 2023;

ItemPrice from
McFizz passion fruitR31.50
McFizz green apple R31.50
McFizz watermelonR31.50
Orange juiceR26.30
Apple juiceR26.30
Cappy apple juiceR23.90
Powerade Mountain BlastR32.10
Strawberry shakeR32.10
Vanilla shakeR32.10
Chocolate shakeR32.10
CokeR23.30
Coke no sugarR19.30
Stoney zeroR19.30
FantaR23.30
Créme sodaR23.30
SpriteR23.30
Bonaqua Still WaterR19.90
Hot chocolateR35.60
CappuccinoR34.40
LatteR35.60
Filter with milkR29.80
Filter no milkR29.80
AmericanoR30.30

McCafé menu prices

McDonald's McCafé
The McCafé menu has items like coffee and frappe. Photo: Beata Zawrzel
Source: UGC

The McCafé menu at South Africa's McDonald's consists of several items like coffee, frappe, doughnuts, and cakes. The current menu has the following;
ItemPrice from
Choc Hazelnut iced coffeeR29.10
Mango FrappeR37.30
Strawberry FrappeR37.30
Chocco FrappeR48.90
Mocha FrappeR48.90
Caramel FrappeR48.90
Latte FrappeR48.90
Hazelnut iced coffeeR31.40
Caramel iced coffeeR31.40
Vanilla iced coffeeR31.40
Hot chocolateR35.60
CappuccinoR34.40
LatteR35.60
Filter with milkR29.80
Filter no milkR29.80
AmericanoR30.30
Chocolate Ganache cakeR38.40
Strawberry CheesecakeR38.40
Carrot cakeR38.40
Caramel doughnutR12.70
Choco doughnutR13.90
Home-style doughnutR10.40
White doughnutR13.90

Happy Meals menu prices

McDonald's Happy Meal
The Happy Meal menu has various meal options. Photo: Bernard Weil
Source: Getty Images

The Happy Meal menu consists of various meal options with a choice of sides, including fries and corn. The current foods include the following;

ItemPrice from
Happy meal cheeseburger with cornR59.30
Happy meal cheeseburger with friesR58.20
Happy meal chicken burger with cornR59.30
Happy meal chicken burger with friesR58.20
Happy meal hamburger with cornR59.30
Happy meal hamburger with friesR58.20
Happy meal McNuggets with cornR59.30
Happy meal McNuggets with friesR58.20
Additional Happy Meal toyR17.50

How many menu items are in McDonald's?

The number of items on a McDonald's menu is over 145. The exact quantity varies with restaurant locations across the globe.

How much is the cheapest thing at McDonald's?

The fast-food restaurant has several low-value meals below $5. The popular $1-$2-$3-dollar menu has items like sausage burritos, McChicken sandwiches, and cheeseburgers.

How much is a double Big Mac?

The Big Mac costs R60.50 in South African McDonald's restaurants. The Big Mac Sharebag meal is available for R262.10.

How much is the Cardi B meal?

The Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal costs around $20.39, but the price varies across various locations. The meal is only served in the United States.

The meal contains Cardi's favourite combo, a cheeseburger, barbeque sauce, and a large Coke, while Offset's meal consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The order also comes with a hot, flakey apple pie and large fries for sharing.

McDonald's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or go to a store near you for the latest amount.

READ ALSO: List of top 10 affordable restaurants in Sandton (2023)

Briefly.co.za published some of Sandton's cheapest restaurants. The prestigious suburb is located north of Johannesburg, and most of the eateries in the area are beyond the eating budget of some.

Crispy Kreme Rosebank and Bistro Dolce Vita are among the most preferred restaurants with affordable menu prices. Check the article for more on what they serve.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel