McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

McDonald's has been around since 1940, and its continuous reinvention makes it one of the most preferred fast-food chains globally. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights the South African McDonald's menu with prices.

McDonald's is the world's second-largest chain of fast-food restaurants after Subway, with over 37,000 outlets globally. The franchise launched in South Africa in November 1995, with the first shop being set in Blackheath, Gauteng. The company currently operates more than 300 restaurants in all nine SA provinces.

McDonald's in South Africa: menu with prices

McDonald's SA menu features breakfast items, burgers, McNuggets, fries, McCafe coffees and beverages, desserts, and other exciting fast-food options. The prices vary with each item and the quantity of orders.

Main menu prices

The regular main menu is available from 10.30 a.m. until 10.00 p.m. The featured meals as of September 2023 are as follows;

Item Price from Large chilli cheese McFlavour fries R46.50 Regular chilli cheese McFlavour fries R34.90 Grand chicken special R64.70 Grand chicken spicy R61.70 McFeast R89.80 McFeast spicy R92.10 Big Mac R60.50 Quarter pounder with cheese R56.60 Big Mac Sharebag R262.10 Spicy Cajun Sharebag R262.10 Chicken salad R66.30 Green salad R37.20 Chilli cheese double R44.90 Chicken Foldover R61.20 Spicy Foldover R66.50 McRoyale R56.60 Grand Chicken McChicken sauce R55.50 Double cheeseburger R44.20 Cheeseburger R33.30 Hamburger R26.80 Spicy Cajun chicken R43.20 Chicken burger R26.80 10pc McNuggets R68.80 6pc McNuggets R47.20 4pc McNuggets R36.20 Veggie burger R33.30 Fries R23.90 Jalapeno Single R31.40 Jalapeno Double R40.80

Breakfast menu prices

McDonald's SA breakfast has several items, including the classic SA Breakfast meal that consists of two boerie patties, grilled onions, tomato, scrambled eggs, a freshly toasted bun, and fries. The menu is available from 6.00 a.m. until 10.30 a.m.

Item Price from Mega McMuffin meal R61.80 SA Breakfast R56.00 SA breakfast with coffee R67.60 Sausage McMuffin meal R48.40 Sausage McMuffin with egg meal R51.30 Egg McMuffin meal R48.40 Borrie breakfast bun R32.70 Mega McMuffin R44.30 Sausage McMuffin R33.30 Egg McMuffin R33.30 Sausage McMuffin with egg R36.20 Hashbrown R26.80 Fries R23.90

Dessert menu prices

The McDonald's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;

Item Price from Oreo McFlurry R41.90 Caramel Sundae R29.80 Chocolate Sundae R29.80 Strawberry Sundae R29.80 Plain Sundae R25.10 Apple Pie R26.30

Beverages menu prices

The McDonald's SA beverage menu consists of the following items as of September 2023;

Item Price from McFizz passion fruit R31.50 McFizz green apple R31.50 McFizz watermelon R31.50 Orange juice R26.30 Apple juice R26.30 Cappy apple juice R23.90 Powerade Mountain Blast R32.10 Strawberry shake R32.10 Vanilla shake R32.10 Chocolate shake R32.10 Coke R23.30 Coke no sugar R19.30 Stoney zero R19.30 Fanta R23.30 Créme soda R23.30 Sprite R23.30 Bonaqua Still Water R19.90 Hot chocolate R35.60 Cappuccino R34.40 Latte R35.60 Filter with milk R29.80 Filter no milk R29.80 Americano R30.30

McCafé menu prices

The McCafé menu at South Africa's McDonald's consists of several items like coffee, frappe, doughnuts, and cakes. The current menu has the following;

Item Price from Choc Hazelnut iced coffee R29.10 Mango Frappe R37.30 Strawberry Frappe R37.30 Chocco Frappe R48.90 Mocha Frappe R48.90 Caramel Frappe R48.90 Latte Frappe R48.90 Hazelnut iced coffee R31.40 Caramel iced coffee R31.40 Vanilla iced coffee R31.40 Hot chocolate R35.60 Cappuccino R34.40 Latte R35.60 Filter with milk R29.80 Filter no milk R29.80 Americano R30.30 Chocolate Ganache cake R38.40 Strawberry Cheesecake R38.40 Carrot cake R38.40 Caramel doughnut R12.70 Choco doughnut R13.90 Home-style doughnut R10.40 White doughnut R13.90

Happy Meals menu prices

The Happy Meal menu consists of various meal options with a choice of sides, including fries and corn. The current foods include the following;

Item Price from Happy meal cheeseburger with corn R59.30 Happy meal cheeseburger with fries R58.20 Happy meal chicken burger with corn R59.30 Happy meal chicken burger with fries R58.20 Happy meal hamburger with corn R59.30 Happy meal hamburger with fries R58.20 Happy meal McNuggets with corn R59.30 Happy meal McNuggets with fries R58.20 Additional Happy Meal toy R17.50

How many menu items are in McDonald's?

The number of items on a McDonald's menu is over 145. The exact quantity varies with restaurant locations across the globe.

How much is the cheapest thing at McDonald's?

The fast-food restaurant has several low-value meals below $5. The popular $1-$2-$3-dollar menu has items like sausage burritos, McChicken sandwiches, and cheeseburgers.

How much is a double Big Mac?

The Big Mac costs R60.50 in South African McDonald's restaurants. The Big Mac Sharebag meal is available for R262.10.

How much is the Cardi B meal?

The Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal costs around $20.39, but the price varies across various locations. The meal is only served in the United States.

The meal contains Cardi's favourite combo, a cheeseburger, barbeque sauce, and a large Coke, while Offset's meal consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The order also comes with a hot, flakey apple pie and large fries for sharing.

McDonald's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or go to a store near you for the latest amount.

